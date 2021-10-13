Albemarle board discusses plastic bag tax, strategic plan

The Virginia Department of Tax Administration released final implementation guidelines last month.

If the county adopts an ordinance, stores would collect the tax at the time of the sale and remit it to the state. Money raised must go to “support environmental cleanup, litter and pollution mitigation, or environmental education efforts or to provide reusable bags to recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Women, Infants, and Children Program benefits.”

Plastic bags solely used to prevent damage or contamination of multiple items such meat, produce, dry cleaning and prescription drugs would not be subject to a tax.

Allshouse said county staff could have an ordinance ready sooner than the budget cycle, but that county staff thinks it makes a lot of sense to keep it in that process.

“It is a tax that we want to share with stakeholders,” she said. “We have to be mindful of the impacts it may have on businesses. We want to make sure we have time to communicate information out into the community.”

Supervisor Donna Price said she was “especially pleased” with the restrictions on how revenues can be used.