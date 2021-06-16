Albemarle board backs policy dealing with affordable housing

Board Chairman Ned Gallaway questioned if it would take a full year to identify and implement developer incentives, as there seemed to be only a few that developers have suggested.

“I think some very specific incentives, that can get right to the heart of the cost concerns that developers have, can be done in very short order,” he said. “Adding time is never something I’ve heard a developer want to do, so why would they like nine months to 12 months to get incentive packages if we can figure this out pretty quickly.”

Pethia said many of the other items could be done ahead of the incentives, and she would be willing to change the timeline.

Gallaway said the board has to make transit a priority, as well.

“That’s the next big bold step that we’re going to have to be looking to,” he said. “It’s going to come fast on the heels, if affordable units start to go up and we don’t have a good system of moving folks around, those units are not going to work for those folks who can afford the rent.”

Relief aid

Albemarle is now planning to wait to use a majority of its American Rescue Plan Act funds.