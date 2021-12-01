Albemarle board approves police, fire bonuses, 6% staff raises

“Many organizations are trying to use the same enticements because it’s low across the country and across the state,” she said. “But right here in our own backyard, we do have … competition that is offering a substantial sign on bonus and starting salary.”

Coltrane said nationally resignations are at 18% for police departments.

All supervisors said they were supportive of the bonuses.

During the public hearing, county resident Teresa Hepler said that a “far more in-depth understanding of what policing looks like” in Albemarle needs to be undertaken before the police receive a bonus.

Hepler pointed to data posted by the state through the Community Policing Act.

“If you go to that website and you look at Albemarle you’ll see that although Black people make up about 9% of the population of Albemarle, 19% of stops by the police in Albemarle County are Black drivers,” she said.

“I think we need to know what the police are planning to do about this equity issue and disparate impact issue before giving their department a bonus,” Hepler said. “And we also want to ensure that they’re working to address this problem so that people they recruit are properly trained and supervised for equity.”