Albemarle board approves development with 190 affordable apartments near Forest Lakes

“Albemarle County has a goal of providing safe and sanitary housing — approval of this development will not meet that requirement,” said George Pearsall​, who lives in the neighboring Ashland Townhomes. “Building 330 apartments and condominiums on a small tract of land is not going to create a quality living area and will significantly degrade the quality of living in the neighborhood.”

The proposal includes five apartment buildings closer to the front of the development. Three of the buildings will be four stories, while two will be five stories. The townhouses at the back of the property will be two-over-two units, with one two-story townhouse stacked atop another.

The application plan, which is legally binding, sets aside 75% of the apartments as affordable rental units for 30 years. The apartments will be available to households earning between 30% and 80% of area median income, and the average level for all of the affordable apartments in the project will be 60% of area median income.

Current household area median income in Albemarle is $93,700, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Eighty percent of AMI ranges from $52,500 for an individual to $74,950 for a family of four, while 30% of AMI ranges from $19,700 for an individual to $28,100 for a family of four.