Albemarle board approves contentious development near Glenmore

Board Chair Ned Gallaway said density is necessary in the county’s Development Areas to avoid a strain in rural areas.

“As each one of these comes before us and we have to consider these upzonings and increases in density, if we don’t as a board think long and hard of what it’s doing for our complete vision, then I think that’s to our detriment of what we’re trying to achieve,” he said.

The future land use plan in the Village of Rivanna Master Plan, which is part of the county’s Comprehensive Plan, shows the area as Neighborhood Density Residential Low, which recommends fewer than two dwelling units per acre. But the future land use and transportation chapter says this area “will have the lowest density of this Development Area,” and shows one dwelling per acre.

In a 2019 work session, the Planning Commission supported county staff’s recommendation that one unit per acre would be appropriate on this site. The project has a gross density of approximately one unit per acre and a net density of approximately 1.4 units per acre.