Albemarle board approves 40-cent cigarette tax

She mentioned an equity impact assessment by the county’s Office of Equity and Inclusion, where county staff noted that those most affected by the adoption of a cigarette tax will be people who are low-income, those who are Black, indigenous or persons of color and those experiencing severe mental illness and substance abuse disorders.

The report from staff at the time also noted that increasing cigarette taxes has shown some decrease in smoking rates, with the greatest proportion of that occurring in younger populations. However, the decrease is least among lower income individuals.

“The reason for this tax, in my understanding, is that it's to generate revenue and also in hopes that it would deter smoking on some level,” she said. “I do think it might be, at some later date, good to get some clarity on some of those studies, just so we're aware.”

McKeel said she was also supportive of the tax in hopes that it will help stop small brush fires.

“We're having to send fire trucks to stop brush fires from cigarettes being flipped out of windows,” she said.

Supervisor Ann H. Mallek said as someone who sends sales tax revenue to the Department of Taxation for selling beef, this is something that business people are used to doing all the time.