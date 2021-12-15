Albemarle assessed property values see large increase

Real property tax assessments will rise by an average of an estimated 8.32% in Albemarle County for 2022, “by far the largest increase” the county has had since it started doing annual assessments in 2008, according to its assessor.

County Assessor Peter Lynch presented details of the upcoming year’s reassessments to the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. He said the numbers are not final because the year is not over, but he does not expect the results to change appreciably.

Lynch said if he had included earlier reassessment numbers, especially around 2005 to 2007, those increases likely would be higher than those for 2022.

“That growth that we saw in the assessments in those earlier time periods were due to some issues that really revved up housing prices that was not sustainable,” he said. “I do not believe that is the case when it comes to our current increase.”

However, he said he does not expect the increases to continue in the long run, due to the potential for mortgage rates to go up which could “dampen the price growth.”

The county is planning to mail assessment notices on Jan. 14, earlier than normal, due to slow mail delivery in the county.