Albemarle assessed property values see large increase

Real property tax assessments will rise by an average of an estimated 8.32% in Albemarle County for 2022, “by far the largest increase” the county has had since it started doing annual assessments in 2008, according to its assessor.
County Assessor Peter Lynch presented details of the upcoming year’s reassessments to the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. He said the numbers are not final because the year is not over, but he does not expect the results to change appreciably.
Lynch said if he had included earlier reassessment numbers, especially around 2005 to 2007, those increases likely would be higher than those for 2022.
“That growth that we saw in the assessments in those earlier time periods were due to some issues that really revved up housing prices that was not sustainable,” he said. “I do not believe that is the case when it comes to our current increase.”
However, he said he does not expect the increases to continue in the long run, due to the potential for mortgage rates to go up which could “dampen the price growth.”
The county is planning to mail assessment notices on Jan. 14, earlier than normal, due to slow mail delivery in the county.
The Scottsville District saw the largest increase in tax value, with assessments increasing by an average of 11.14%.
Assessments on properties in the White Hall District increased by an average of 7.74%; the Samuel Miller District increased by an average of 8.37%; while the Rivanna District assessments increased by an average of 7.17%. The Rio District had an average increase of 7.83%; the Jack Jouett District had an average increase of 8.54%; and the Town of Scottsville saw an average increase of 7.15%.
Residential properties in the county’s urban areas increased by an average of 9.45%, regardless of which district they lie in, while residential parcels up to 20 acres increased by 8.98%. Rural properties from 20 to 99.99 acres increased by an average of 9.6%. Rural properties larger than 100 acres increased by an average of 9.78%.
Overall, assessments of single-family residential properties increased by an average of 9.6%.
Commercial property assessments increased by an average of 1.03% and multi-family properties increased by an average of 11.8%.
After seeing large decreases last year, assessments on hotels increased by an average of 0.86% and shopping centers saw an average increase of 8.84%.
“Hotels suffered quite a bit last year — they haven’t recovered much at this point,” he said. “Shopping centers also went down a lot — they have recovered some of what they lost.”
A majority of single family residential parcels, 24,200, saw an increase in its assessment of between 5% and 15%.
Properties valued up to $150,000 saw an average increase of 8.5%, Lynch showed, and properties valued between $150,001 to $250,000 and $250,001 to $350,000 saw an average increase of 8.87% and 9.43%, respectively.
Properties valued between $350,001 to $450,000, $450,001 to $650,000 and $650,000 to $1,000,000, saw average increases of 8.86%, 9.44% and 9.76%, respectively.
The highest increases were in properties valued between $1 million to $2 million, which saw average increases of 11.11%.
Lynch said the median home value is $386,900, and a taxpayer whose home increased by 8.86% to $386,900 this year would pay $263.89 more in taxes at the same tax rate. The current tax rate in Albemarle is 85.4 cents per $100 of assessed value, but that could be changed by the Board of Supervisors.
He added that a $150,000 property that increased 8.5% would pay $100.77 more in taxes at the same tax rate.
The county also does a biannual revalidation of its land use value taxation program, which allows property owners deferral of taxes for the period that they are actively qualified for the program by using their land for specific agricultural, forestry and open space uses. When property owners stop that use and change to a nonqualified use, the county is required to roll back the current and five previous years of taxes.
“Once they’re in it for more than six years, the older years are basically turning into an exemption because there’s no recovery,” Lynch said.
County staff have been working to “clean up” the program and remove parcels that don’t qualify, Lynch said, which has decreased the number of parcels in the program. But the deferred value has increased slightly as the property values are rising.
For 2022, 4,052 parcels will be under the land use program and the deferred taxes, based on current tax rate, is $13.5 million. In 2019 4,503 parcels were under the program and the deferred taxes were $13.1 million.
Another 1,310 properties are under conservation easement, he said.
“Those parcels include an additional over 104,500 acres that are under reduced taxation.” Lynch said. “It’s not part of the land use program — they’re actually assessed at market value at the lower tax rate, but not with a land use value that could be rolled back.”
State law requires that localities assess properties objectively and at 100 percent of their fair market value.
Property owners who want their assessment reviewed may call the assessor’s office to confirm the property description. Lynch said the offices’ employees are not working from the McIntire Road County Office Building every day, and he recommended that property owners call and schedule an appointment before going to the building.
Property owners also may request a review from the assessor’s office, which must be submitted by Feb. 28.
Another option for property owners is to request a Board of Equalization appeal, which must be submitted by March 30, or within 30 days of the date of the letter response from the review from the assessor’s office, whichever is later.