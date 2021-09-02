Albemarle approves cigarette board membership, Rio Road form-based code

Brumfield said the ordinance, even after adoption, will remain a living document.

“One of the changes of the planning profession over the last couple of decades is the realization that ordinances however well intentioned, however expertly written, must be revised as time goes on,” she said.

County staff are also recommending future county code work including a street network regulating plan, civic spaces design guidance, green building and design standards and transit planning, but would need board approval and capital project funding, as it would need to be done by consultants.

Brumfield said he county will also consider investment in public infrastructure as an additional measure to support and encourage redevelopment, such as projects suggested in the small area plan.

“They will be creating that vision, that walkable, vibrant, mixed-use area,” she said.

During the public hearing, Free Enterprise Forum President Neil Williamson said the organization is concerned that the incentives currently in place may or may not be enough.

“That being said, let’s try it,” he said. “It’s a living document, as one of you had said. Let’s see if we can make this happen.”