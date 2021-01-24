Albemarle approves $34 million for capital projects

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In an online public comment, Crozet Community Advisory Council member Joe Fore urged the board to approve the funding for the Crozet Elementary expansion.

“This project is desperately needed to address the serious overcrowding issues at both Brownsville and Crozet Elementary, which are among the very worst in the county,” he wrote. “This project will also help to allay Crozet-area residents' concerns about increasing density and development in our part of the county.”

On Thursday, the Board of Supervisors and School Board will have a joint meeting to review and discuss potential future compensation-related adjustments ahead of the fiscal year 2022 budget process.

Albemarle's chief financial officer, Nelsie Birch, said the county is looking at what it needs to do as a government to keep its financial foundation protected while also considering economic stability and workforce stabilization.

“What you're going to be seeing over the next few months is how can we use our one-time funding very strategically … to strengthen our foundation and to support the community and our county workforce that needs us and is also depending on us, and how do we do that strategically,” she said.

