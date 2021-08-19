Albemarle allocates more funding for broadband expansion efforts

Albemarle resident Javier Raudale said he speaks with members of the Latinx community who face “a legal system that is unfamiliar and set against them,” and said that the right to counsel for these community members should be complementary to rent relief efforts.

“I speak with community members in my personal life who are unfamiliar with the frightening court system,” he said. “When the court system is unfamiliar, it is intimidating. Right to counsel will ensure that all members of our community have equal footing with landlords who often and almost always have an attorney.”

Cville Democratic Socialists of America sent a letter to the Board of Supervisors on Aug. 3 asking the county to allocate $600,000 for a similar program to the city’s.

“Providing funding for lawyers to help tenants is helping them directly,” said Lydia Brunk, with Cville DSA. “They cannot and should not be in opposition to each other, taken as one or the other. They should both be part of our necessary efforts to help folks stay off the streets and have a roof over their heads.”

In an email to the Board of Supervisors earlier this month, Albemarle staff said the county is a member of a working group studying eviction and eviction prevention needs in the Charlottesville area, and eviction data collection is part of that effort.