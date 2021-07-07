Albemarle adopts new housing policy

Currently, the maximum sales price for affordable housing in Albemarle is $243,750.

The new policy, with a delay, sets the sales price for affordable housing at $204,100 or less, based on current numbers, and the maximum sales price for workforce housing would be $209,950 or less. Those amounts are based on 65% of the federal HOME Program’s one-unit purchase price limit for existing and new housing for Albemarle, which changes annually.

Jodie Filardo, the county’s director of community development, said since the board's last meeting, county staffers have had a listening session with developers to hear concerns and had a staff meeting to determine approaches on the developer incentives.

“Our intent then is to have a subset of a meeting with a couple key people to float these ideas past them, and then to have a bigger meeting once again with the same listening group from before to share those ideas and get the developer feedback on whether or not those are worth pursuing, and we expect to have those meetings wrapped up by the end of this month,” Filardo said.

Some of the suggestions from staff are going to require zoning ordinance amendments, Filardo said, which are “never quick.”