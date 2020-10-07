Albemarle adopts its first Climate Action Plan

The second phase will include the completion of an up-to-date greenhouse gas inventory and an assessment of community resilience to climate change.

Harper said the county has started the inventory and expects to finish it before the end of the calendar year.

He said the second phase will include a more complete evaluation of every strategy and action to determine which ones are most cost effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

More than 30 of the action items are listed as “immediately actionable,” including improving the quality of bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure in the development areas, developing regulatory processes that would incentivize greater housing density and connectivity and to study the feasibility of curbside recycling by the county.

Supervisor Diantha McKeel said she doesn't want the county to let the perfect be the enemy of the good.

“I think it's really important that we do move on as many of these as we can, and not delay where delay is not necessary,” she said. “We spent a long time with community engagement, and I think we at least have the direction you need to be going in.”