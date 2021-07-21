After lengthy process, Breezy Hill development recommended by Albemarle Planning Commission

After three public hearings before the Albemarle County Planning Commission — and three reductions in density — the proposed Breezy Hill development was recommended for approval 4-2 by the commission Tuesday night.

Southern Development and Roudabush Gale & Associates are requesting a rezoning of 75.6 acres from Rural Areas to R-1 Residential on U.S. 250 near the Glenmore subdivision to build about 80 units.

A proposal for 130 units was denied by the county Board of Supervisors in January. Originally, the developers had proposed 160 units, but later deferred. The Planning Commission recommended denial of both previous iterations of the project, first in July and again in November.

The recommendation also came with added conditions — that the developers incorporate defined and improved amenity space to include recreational facilities, and that the plan be amended to include a trail network through the buffer, and to connect the cul-de-sac streets through a pedestrian connection.

Commissioners Tim Keller and Rick Randolph voted against the recommendation and Commissioner Jennie More was absent. Keller cited his opposition to a proposed road connection to Running Deer Drive as his reason for voting against recommending approval.