Absentee ballot requests up 2,000% from four years ago in Albemarle

Absentee ballot requests in Albemarle County for the 2020 election are up nearly 2,000% from where they were this time ahead of the 2016 election, according to the county registrar.
“We’re not in Kansas anymore,” Registrar Jake Washburne said. “That is an order of magnitude that we have just never seen anything like before.”
Washburne said that as of Aug. 23, 2016, 620 absentee ballot requests had been received. By Aug. 23, 2020, more than 10,000 ballot requests had come to the county.
“We’ve taken on a couple of temporary helpers, we’re probably going to take on a couple more next week, and everybody’s just putting one foot in front of the other, hoping we get to the end of the trail,” he said. “So far, the staff say that we’re keeping up with it, but it’s just every single day.”
Washburne is concerned with the large amount of ballot requests and limited time he and his staff will have to stuff the envelopes to send by the required date of Sept. 18, as the state Department of Elections likely won’t have the ballots proofed until the end of this week and then it will take time to get the ballots from the printer.
“In prior elections, even in prior presidential elections, we’ve usually gotten our first batch of ballots from the printer at least 10 days before we had to start the mailing and the early voting in person,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the increased interest in mail-in ballots. There also has been distrust on some people’s part of the U.S. Postal Service delivering the mailed-in ballots on time. New laws are making it easier to vote absentee, as well.
This is the first election in which no-excuse voting by mail and early voting allowances are in place, which allow for early in-person voting starting 45 days before the election and ending the Saturday before the election. The election is Nov. 3.
Currently, voters are required to drop off their own ballot at the Registrar’s Office at the Albemarle County Office Building-Fifth Street or mail it to the office, but that is likely changing soon.
On Friday, the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate passed bills to create drop boxes for absentee ballots at local election offices, fund prepaid return postage for people voting by mail and allow voters who make technical errors on their ballots to correct them as long as their original ballot was cast by Oct. 31. Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign the bill into law, and it would go into effect immediately.
“That’s all well and good, it’s just going to be a lot to keep up with,” Washburne said about correcting ballot errors.
He said if they have a phone number or an email address for a voter who made a technical error, they will contact the voter and allow them to come in and fix it.
The state allows registrars to pre-process absentee ballots following the same procedures they would on Election Day, and Washburne said Albemarle is going to do that this year starting the first week in October.
“One thing you can’t do until election night after 7 p.m. is to hit the button on the ballot scanning machine that says ‘Give me the tally,’ but at least if you get them opened and entered into the poll books and scanned into the machines, then you’re not looking at a Mount Everest of ballots on Election Day itself,” Washburne said.
Many people have stepped up to apply to serve as election officials at the polls, Washburne said — in one week, the Electoral Board received more than 100 applications.
“I don’t think we’re going to be short of people who have indicated an interest, the difficulty will be training all of these folks who are absolutely new at it, and not being able to train them in the traditional way, which is everybody comes down to the conference room,” he said.
Training videos were made for the June primary, and Washburne said they’ll be updating those videos due to changes in the law.
Originally, the county was going to rent space in Albemarle Square shopping center for early voting, but to reduce spending and now that many county staff members who usually work at the Fifth Street County Office Building are telecommuting, they think there will be enough parking there for the public.
“We’re working on the staffing of that right now,” Washburne said. “Our elections manager, the deputy registrar and assistant elections manager have been contacting election officers, most of whom had worked before, and whoever indicated that they’re OK to work the in-person voting … We haven’t gotten every single time slot of every single day filled up with quite as many people as we need, but we’re getting there.”
For more information about voting in Albemarle, visit albemarle.org/government/elections.
