Absentee ballot requests up 2,000% from four years ago in Albemarle

“That’s all well and good, it’s just going to be a lot to keep up with,” Washburne said about correcting ballot errors.

He said if they have a phone number or an email address for a voter who made a technical error, they will contact the voter and allow them to come in and fix it.

The state allows registrars to pre-process absentee ballots following the same procedures they would on Election Day, and Washburne said Albemarle is going to do that this year starting the first week in October.

“One thing you can’t do until election night after 7 p.m. is to hit the button on the ballot scanning machine that says ‘Give me the tally,’ but at least if you get them opened and entered into the poll books and scanned into the machines, then you’re not looking at a Mount Everest of ballots on Election Day itself,” Washburne said.

Many people have stepped up to apply to serve as election officials at the polls, Washburne said — in one week, the Electoral Board received more than 100 applications.