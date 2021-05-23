85-unit development eyed for area of Mountain View Elementary elicits concerns

“Ultimately, we just went ahead and did the counts after delaying for a number of months, just so the project could move forward and we could get [initial comments] back from the county and VDOT on this,” she said.

The site provides 25% of land as open space, but Schlein said the purpose of those spaces has “not been fully fleshed out at this point.”

“There are some county requirements for tot lots that we could adhere to, but as far as thinking through that a bit further … specific recreational amenities have not been proposed just yet with this application,” she said.

A meeting attendee who identified herself as Michelle B. asked what “assurances” would be put in place so future residents in the proposed development did not “encroach” on amenities in nearby Avinity.

“... With the dog park or the tot area and everything — to make sure there's some kind of fencing dividing, to show that this is a separate community and they can't encroach on ours,” she said. “I'm concerned with that little pathway there for emergency use only that anyone can walk [through] will and come into the Avinity community and do whatever they want, or come over to the dog park and use the facilities or whatever in our community,”