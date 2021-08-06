74% of city employees at least partially vaccinated; school personnel must be inoculated or submit to testing

Vaccination rates vary among departments.

As of Wednesday, all employees in the city attorney, city manager, communications, commonwealth’s attorney and human resources offices were at least partially vaccinated.

About 70% of police department employees have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 90% of fire department employees are fully or partially vaccinated.

Six of eight members of the office of the mayor and the City Council have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Wheeler said the office members include councilors and clerks.

Wheeler said the dataset is not perfect and that numbers of unvaccinated employees also could count employees who have not yet reported to their department that they have received one or more vaccination doses recently, or that the data has been reported but not yet been entered.

Some departments, including parks and recreation, are onboarding a lot of employees right now and are not fully caught up on their data entry, Wheeler said.

Employees in the Charlottesville school division have until Sept. 1 to get vaccinated following the board’s decision this week.