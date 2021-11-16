490-unit development proposed along Old Ivy Road

“There’s opportunities in university towns that lack housing opportunities, very important housing opportunities, to provide that level of affordability to make those communities sustainable over the long haul,” he said.

The project proposal was discussed Monday evening at a community meeting held during the Places 29 Hydraulic Community Advisory Committee meeting. During the meeting, neighbors expressed concerns about the increase in traffic onto Old Ivy Road. They also expressed concern about the railroad bridge underpass at the east end of the road, which narrows and has flooding issues, and also the lack of sidewalks in the area.

“The pedestrians at that end of Old Ivy Road put their lives in their hands when they cross under that bridge,” said Kathleen Jump, who lives in nearby Huntington Village. “I know that [the Virginia Department of Transportation] has been out and looked at that bridge this year because of concerns that have been brought to their attention … so there is a lot of attention focused, but I don’t think there are expedient solutions, or simple solutions or anything but very expensive solutions.”

Lyle Hallowell, who lives in University Village, a condominium of people who are 55 or older next to the site, said drivers take turns at the underpass because it’s so narrow.