4 road projects chosen for applications for Smart Scale funding

Shackelford said the projects that were developed as part of the Hydraulic 29 Solutions Small Area Plan look at circulating traffic through the local area, whereas a flyover would move traffic that needs to pass through the Hydraulic Road intersection area.

“If there is interest in studying that kind of traffic and movement, it really makes sense that we would need to go back and do a much more robust study and go a lot further back and start at the beginning where we assess the concerns and develop a comprehensive approach to identifying what the best solutions could be which might include a design such as this flyover,” she said.

Chuck Proctor, with the Virginia Department of Transportation, said it’s been presented several times through various studies in the past, but did not have a lot of support from the jurisdictions or the public.

“It is a viable option that could be added to the corridor in the future, if the locality wants to pursue it, so it's not something that the current projects will prohibit, it will actually probably enhance it … but it's just a matter of going that extra effort to study it — if it's needed, if we think it's needed at some point in time in the future,” he said.