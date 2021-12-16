328 unit apartment project approved in Albemarle

When asked why Rio Point didn’t include the new policy — 20% of units affordable to those who make 60% of AMI for 30 years — Henry said the investors couldn’t afford it.

“It would not be possible for us to achieve those thresholds with this project at the price that we paid for the land,” Henry said. “We would have either negotiated differently there or proposed additional density to compensate for the additional affordable housing units. And as you've heard tonight, the additional density is something that I think is very problematic for the surrounding community.”

Some Dunlora residents argued during the public hearing that the application wasn’t legal, and one, Brent French, said it “may be an issue for the courts to decide later.”

County Attorney Greg Kamptner said the original applicant was a contract purchaser that decided to not proceed with the project. Rio Point LLC then became a contract purchaser, added its name to the application and then acquired the property.

“Under state law, either a contract purchaser with the owner's consent or the owner of the property or the owner's agent are all proper applicants for a rezoning,'' Kamptner said. “So Rio point is clearly a proper applicant. The board has an application that has been processed, public hearings have been noticed and it's before the board tonight.”

