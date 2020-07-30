Three members of Albemarle County’s Economic Development Authority have resigned over new state Conflict of Interests Act requirements.
EDA Chairman Rod Gentry and members David Mellen and Jim Atkinson are stepping down due to new requirements that executive directors and members of industrial development authorities and economic development authorities must file a Statement of Economic Interests, which then becomes a public document. The first statement is due Aug. 1.
“For me, it's a gross overreach of government, and I object to it so strenuously that I am going to tender my resignation from this body, effective July 31,” Gentry said at July’s EDA meeting last week. “... As a banker for nearly 40 years, providing this level of detail on a financial statement does not prevent anybody from doing something they were going to do anyway.”
Two identical bills introduced by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, and Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, during the last General Assembly session were signed into law, mandating the Statement of Economic Interests.
In an interview, Obenshain said he wants to improve accountability and transparency in light of an alleged embezzlement scandal in Warren County involving that EDA’s executive director and more than a dozen co-conspirators.
“Welcome to public service, folks,” he said. “There are people all over the commonwealth of Virginia who step up to serve their communities and make those disclosures ... and some of them have some pretty complex statements of financial interest. I know that there are people out there who think that people are really fascinated by their personal finances, but I think that those assumptions are maybe a little bit overblown.”
State lawmakers are required to file the General Assembly Statement of Economic Interests annually. Certain state officials and members of local governing bodies of counties, cities and towns, if the town has a population exceeding 3,500, and school boards also have to file a Statement of Economic Interests, which is about 25 pages long and asks about a number of things, including employment, debt, securities, business interests, gifts and meeting payments.
Albemarle EDA members are appointed by the Board of Supervisors for four-year terms. The board can appoint a person to fill a vacancy for an unexpired term on the seven-member authority.
Governing bodies can pass an ordinance requiring employees and appointed positions to file a Statement of Economic Interests. Charlottesville requires the chair and members of the Charlottesville Economic Development Authority and the director, chair and members of the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to file the statements annually, along with high-level employees and department heads.
Obenshain said there was no mechanism that would provide people in the community with the kind of transparency necessary to have confidence that the conflicts of interest are being avoided.
“I don't know that these would have prevented what happened in Warren County, but when something bad happens, whether it’s in government, whether it's in the private sector, whether it's a medical incident, you don't do any good unless you do an after action analysis, try and figure out A. What went wrong and B. Where you can improve the system to prevent other things from happening,” he said. “And this is just a glaring omission that virtually unanimously the members of the General Assembly considered to be a prudent change.”
In an interview, Gentry said the new requirement is not an appropriate solution for the problem.
“This is a knee-jerk reaction by the General Assembly to try and appease a group of people who were upset that it happened in their community, but it does not solve the problem,” he said. “You can't legislate honesty.”
He said he doesn’t think the general public has a right to know or needs to know exactly how many shares of which security he holds.
“I have a responsibility as a sworn official in the Economic Development Authority to disclose whenever I have a conflict of interest, and if I do, to recuse myself from any vote having to do with that. I would always do that,” he said. “If I were dishonest, I would not do that. Changing this law doesn't have any impact on that.”
“It offends me that we get to the point where we have to do something like this, and I simply won't submit to it, so I'm perfectly willing to resign,” he said. "... I would do anything to help the county advance its position, but I will not open my financial records, since I'm not an elected official, to anybody who just is curious and wants to know because it has nothing to do with what I do on the EDA.”
Albemarle EDA members at the July meeting expressed concerns with having their information available to the public.
Member George Ray said he also thinks it’s government overreach but that it's more important to serve than to make a statement.
“The thing that bothers me the most about it is not providing the information, but having it subject to the Freedom of Information Act,” he said. “That means any Tom, Dick or Harry can find out everything about any of us, relating to our financial position.”
It’s a privacy matter for Atkinson, he said.
“It's sensitive information, it’s not the kind of information that I want to have open to the public,” he said. “If there were some other way of doing it, disclosing the information to a trusted person but not having it available to the public, I would be more than happy to do that.”
EDA legal counsel Jim Bowling said that there are “commercial internet trolls” who seek out this information.
“I'm a big proponent of governmental officials disclosing financial conflicts, but the level of disclosure in this case, as you pointed out, is similar to what you do when you fill out a loan, and it's not the kind of information that you want to spread out in the community or be used by other commercial entities to further their own monetary interest,” he said.
Authority members discussed asking legislators to change the new law.
“There's gotta be a way to fix this, accomplish the same goal and yet give a comfort to people who are actually volunteering their time to help their community and to keep the people that we really want to keep,” said Supervisor Diantha McKeel, who is the board liaison to the EDA.
Last year, representatives from local advocacy groups had urged the Board of Supervisors for more transparency around economic development proposals. The Virginia Freedom of Information Act gives exemptions to some economic development-related information.
EDA members last year discussed taking public comment at meetings, but declined to add it. EDA members did, however, get county email addresses.
