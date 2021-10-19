250 apartments proposed on West Rio

Long said that the apartments would be in seven buildings on the site. The four buildings along Rio Road are proposed to be 3-story buildings, while the three in the back will be three- and four- stories.

The buildings have not yet been designed, she said, and will need approval from the county’s Architectural Review Board.

The developer is currently planning to build 30 affordable apartments, affordable to those who make 80% of area median income, which is currently $52,500 for one person. The apartments would be affordable for 10 years. Long said the number of apartments comes from 15% of the additional 200 units the rezoning would allow.

“We have a partnership with a fairly large property management company out of Northern Virginia called Gates Hudson, and they manage somewhere around 20,000 units, and they would be in charge of managing this property,” Rob Gordon said.

The proposal also includes an amenity area with a clubhouse, a pool and a fitness center, and a space for outdoor recreation.

The Gordons are proposing to build a 10- foot wide asphalt multi-use path along Rio Road to replace the concrete sidewalk.