‘$18 million black box’: Council wants more insight into police department budget

Hammill said the city has different systems it could use to present the budget information in different ways, but she wasn’t sure if a line-item document would answer councilors’ questions.

“I mean, sure it's transparent and you can see that, you know, we're gonna pay for a copier rental and we're gonna buy paper, and we're going to do training,” Hammill said. “But is that really the detail you're looking for, or is it more based on, you know, programmatic types of spending that we want to talk about, and to be more focused and more deliberate?”

Hammill added that whatever information or detail the council wants for the police department’s budget, she would want to use that process for every other department.

“So that we're not singling out a single department and holding them to a different standard than we are another,” she said.

Payne said information about the costs of different programs, departments and functions would be more useful for him.