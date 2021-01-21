13 area transportation projects recommended for Smart Scale funding

Almost all of the transportation projects in Albemarle County and Charlottesville that were submitted to the state’s Smart Scale program have been recommended for funding.

The scores from the fourth round of the funding prioritization process and the staff-recommended funding scenario were presented to the Commonwealth Transportation Board at its meeting earlier this week.

The Culpeper District, which includes Charlottesville and Albemarle, would receive about $114.3 million in funding.

“I think [the district] did a very good job of having targeted improvements that are addressing safety and congestion hotspots throughout the district,” said Chad Tucker, Smart Scale program manager.

The city, county, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission and the Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization may each submit a maximum of four applications. This year, they submitted a total of 15 projects and 13 of those were recommended for funding.

“This year is a really positive thing and everybody at the county is really excited about it,” said Kevin McDermott, chief of planning for Albemarle. “It looks like it could turn out to be our most successful Smart Scale round yet.”