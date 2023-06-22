With her fate already sealed, Del. Sally Hudson was nonetheless greeted at Beer Run on Tuesday night with a standing ovation.

Some 60 steadfast supporters had waited for the candidate to arrive and – they hoped – give a victory speech.

But it was not to be.

“I promise you that no matter how the rest of the night shakes out, we'll be better served,” Hudson said while surrounded by a crowd of supporters. “I think that Virginia politics are about to take a turn.”

For now, Hudson will not be involved in that political turn. At least not in the way she’d hoped. The 34-year-old gave sitting state Sen. Creigh Deeds a close contest, but came up 500 votes short.

By taking a shot at the Senate, Hudson also gave up her seat in the House of Delegates. That decision to walk away from the lower chamber, where she had served since 2020, has at least one politico wondering whether it was worth the risk.

“Why she chose to leave the House is a big question for me,” David Toscano, a longtime former House member who was succeeded by Hudson, told The Daily Progress.

“She was building seniority there. She would’ve been elected in a heartbeat with probably no opposition. And she was taking on an established Democrat with a strong progressive record in area he had represented for 20 years,” Toscano said. “I couldn’t quite figure it out.”

So did Hudson take the risk?

“Hindsight is always 20/20,” Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington, told The Daily Progress.

“It’s important to recognize that Delegate Hudson came close, and being in the minority in the legislature is not all that much fun,” the political scientist said, alluding to the fact that, unlike the Senate, the House is currently under Republican control. “So it’s not a mistake. You take your chances and sometimes things work out well and sometimes they don’t.”

Still, taking on Deeds, who has served in the Senate since 2001 and is well-known in the region and across the commonwealth, was a tall order.

“Deeds was always going to be a hard senator to take down. He’s run statewide campaigns before, and he’s on some important committees,” J. Miles Coleman, media relations coordinator at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, told The Daily Progress.

“It’s kind of funny because Deeds is in his mid-60s, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this is his last term,” Coleman said. “What if she had just waited?”

Only Hudson, who did not return inquiries from The Daily Progress before press time on Wednesday, can say for sure why she choose to take the plunge. But looking at Democratic primary contests across Virginia can shed light on the calculus.

After redistricting, there were no true incumbents on the ballot, which may have incentivized Hudson and other progressive candidates to challenge established Democrats.

In Northern Virginia, moderate Sen. Joe Morrissey was thoroughly beat by Del. Lashrecse Aird. Similarly, Chap Petersen, who had served in the Senate since 2008, was ousted by political activist Saddam Salim. With new districts, candidates such as Aird, Salim and Hudson perhaps saw an opportunity.

“There is always a temptation to run in the first election after redistricting, because incumbents are a little more vulnerable than they are in other elections,” Farnsworth said. “But some of the members of the House of Delegates who try to move up sometimes aren’t very successful.”

In previous interviews with The Daily Progress, Hudson made clear she felt the new districts were deeply important.

“It’s the first fair elections in the 400-year history of the General Assembly. I mean, that’s huge,” she said last week in an interview ahead of Tuesday's primary. “Redistricting reform, ending gerrymandering was my gateway drug to political activism.”

Coleman speculates that redistricting played at least some role in her decision, noting that after the new maps were finalized, many senators voluntarily retired, allowing for new candidates to take the stage.

“This 'change year' in Virginia politics got her to take the plunge,” he said.

Additionally, as is so often true in American politics, money likely had influence.

Deeds and Hudson both received a huge amount of funding as of June 8, According to the Virginia Public Access Project. Deeds raised $1.2 million next to Hudson's $869,138.

For context, that two million dollar total — for a state senate race — is on par with last year’s U.S. congressional race between Bob Good and Josh Throneburg.

Among Hudson’s biggest donors were two national organizations and local Democratic donor Sonjia Smith, who told The Daily Progress she is “deeply proud of Sally.”

Between the three, Hudson received $496,048, which was 57% of her total funds raised.

“It was clear from the beginning she’d have substantial financial backing," Toscano said. "If she doesn’t have kind of money coming into campaign, she doesn’t’ compete."

“A big challenge for any challenger is going to be can you raise enough money to get your name out in a new district or for a new office," Farnsworth said. “If you can walk into a campaign with a significant donor base as challenger that can be a tiebreaker in choosing whether or not to proceed.”

Combined, lots of funding and new districts might have made Hudson feel comfortable enough to take the Senate leap. It almost worked.

At press time Wednesday, Hudson had 12,782 votes to Deeds’ 13,335.

It is also possible that Hudson thought Deeds may not have been willing to challenge her for the new District 11 seat. After all, when Hudson challenged Toscano for his House seat in 2019, the incumbent decided to retire.

“With longtime incumbents who haven’t really been challenged in several years, sometimes they get sort of rusty. Their campaign chops won’t be what they used to be,” Coleman said. “So potentially someone in Hudson’s circle thought Deeds might not be as good a campaigner as he was in his heyday.”

Whatever her reasoning, Hudson now finds herself without political power for the first time since 2020.

In a statement released on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, she thanked her voters and preached the importance of primaries to pull more people into the Democratic Party.

“There’s no shortage of important work to go around, and our community is stronger for engaging every single one of you in choosing where we go from here,” her statement reads.

With name recognition, a strong campaign and a proven ability to bring in big money, it would not be surprising to see Hudson reenter the political arena in the future.

"People who lose elections have lots of different reactions. She’s young and has much of her life ahead of her. She could decide to leave politics altogether for all we know,” Toscano said. “Whether she runs for office or not is totally an open question and something she’ll have time to think about. You’ve got to give her time.”

Regardless of what her future holds, Farnsworth said he believes Hudson can’t be blamed for having made a Senate run in 2023 instead of later down the line.

“The safe route is always to stay where you are. Trying to move up has its risks,” he said. “Sometimes it pays off. Sometimes it doesn’t."