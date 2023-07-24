Two weeks before Sam Sanders will officially take over his new role as city manager, he held a meeting to take questions from the residents he’ll soon be serving.

Sitting before a crowd of 35 people on Thursday evening at the Carver Recreation Center, Sanders told the audience about himself and his desire to improve communication between City Hall and residents.

“You’re learning a lot more than some people who’ve known me for years now,” he said. “But I think this is a big role. It’s a big moment. I think it’s important for you to really understand how I operate.”

Sanders then took questions, touching on the recent rise in gun violence, the ongoing bus driver shortage and improving the Downtown Mall.

But the most common question?

“Sidewalks. Y’all really like to talk about sidewalks around here,” Sanders joked.

During his time in Charlottesville, Sanders said that he’s found there’s little rhyme or reason to where sidewalks are placed throughout the city.

“We have sidewalks that just stop, and I don’t know why they just stop. I mean, this place has been around a very long time,” he said.

He attributed the lack of sidewalks to a lack of a sidewalk production program. That program would require a project manager, and while the city has secured funding for two project managers, the positions remain unfilled.

If and when the city is able to find interested candidates, Sanders promised that he will bring more sidewalks to Charlottesville.

“It’s going to be my desire to prioritize where they go, put them on the website so you know where they’re going to go, and I will put a date next to them so that you know when you will get them,” he said.

Keeping locals informed of what the city is doing will be a priority, he said. Sanders told the crowd he’s heard complaints from residents who feel they’re being left in the dark. With a background in communications, Sanders said he hopes to change that.

“One of the issues that we face where our public may be a little hard on us is that they know we know answers to the questions, we just don’t answer the question,” he said. “We shouldn’t be doing that.”

Providing information to residents, he said, is important. Even if they don’t like what they’re told.

“If it doesn’t really land well, at least I told you. It’s better than me holding on to it and you not knowing and you being angry about it,” he said.

Whether the issue is sidewalks or any other public matter, Sanders has told his staff that responding to inquiries from locals will be crucial.

“We have to tell you what we’re doing. We have to tell you how we’re doing. And we most definitely need to tell you when we are going to get it done,” he said.

In a calm and measured tone that appears to be a Sanders staple, he told the crowd that the city is working to fix the bus driver shortage. While he said Charlottesville has raised bus driver pay to the top of the market, the problem persists.

But there are interested applicants. By the end of September, all 20 school bus routes will be “capable of being filled,” he said.

Answering a question on rising gun violence, Sanders reflected on his time working at a nonprofit organization in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That job required him speaking with both affluent and poor residents. Both groups, he said, wanted the same thing: to feel safe.

“In order for us to do that, we have to know each other. That is one of the responsibilities of our police department is to know the community that they serve,” he said.

Police Chief Michael Kochis has instituted community “walk and talks” since joining the force in mid-January, and Sanders said he plans to join.

“It’s just to help people understand that we do care,” Sanders said. “We’re going to meet you where you are, and we’re going to listen. I know it’s not always going to be easy.”

Hearing questions about the Downtown Mall, Sanders said he recognizes that some residents feel the mall has seen better days.

“I think it’s fabulous. I’ve been in communities that would kill to have that amenity in their downtown, so it means a lot to me that it exists,” he said.

The mall needs better lighting, he said, and noted that there’s been controversy over fountains and café spaces.

But with the mall’s 50th anniversary approaching, Sanders said he is looking for opportunities to ensure the amenity means something to people for another 50 years.

“The mall is for everyone,” he said. “And the way you measure the success of the mall is that everyone has an opportunity to engage with it.”

Talking to The Daily Progress after the meeting, Sanders described himself as both an optimist and a realist. And while his kids don’t think he’s funny, his dry humor did get some laughs throughout the meeting.

Asked how the community can help him succeed in the job, Sanders again pointed to communication.

“If you’re angry about something, tell us what it is. Be specific. Give us the details. Give us a chance to do something about that,” he told the crowd. “I think it’s the clarity in the communication that will really make a difference in this.”