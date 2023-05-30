Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

"We gather to take an action on what may be the most significant economic development activity ever for Albemarle County."

So said Board of Supervisors Chair Donna Price at a special meeting held May 24 to take a vote authorizing the county to spend $58 million to acquire 462 acres of land along U.S. Route 29 adjacent to Rivanna Station, a 75-acre assemblage of federal defense intelligence agencies north of Charlottesville.

The idea is to keep these agencies in Albemarle by buffering the land around them and providing sufficient footprint for future expansion.

Rivanna Station was established in 2001 with a relocated spy center called the National Ground Intelligence Center. Since then, expansions have swelled the Defense Department’s investment there. And county officials says the DoD now has 2,111 people working at Rivanna Station and has invested $312 million, including a $90 million construction project underway.

"Please do not think that a $90 million expansion at Rivanna Station guarantees it's staying here," said Lettie J. Bien of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce. "There is a location in the Midwest that has already offered DoD 100 free acres for Rivanna Station to move."

Three years ago, Bien, a retired Amy Reserve officer, was hired as the first program coordinator of the chamber's defense affairs committee, and she made her comments 20 days earlier while presenting a study that showed a $1.2 billion annual economic impact from local defense facilities, several of them centered at Rivanna Station.

The county-funded report, conducted by the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center, counted nearly 4,000 local defense jobs with annual payrolls of $421 million. Including related impacts, the study found 7,347 local jobs that can trace their existence to defense, a whopping 5.9% of the region's employment that places it second only to UVa.

"The study is just mind-boggling to even me," Bien told the board on May 4.

"The importance of this sector cannot be underestimated," said Board Member Diantha McKeel.

And thus "Project Falcons," which is what county planners called their secretive effort to keep the Department of Defense happy with the Charlottesville-Albemarle area.

One person who may be happy with the deal is the seller, Wendell Wood. County records show that he purchased a 904-acre farm for $5 million in 1991. The land in question appears to be a remainder from that transaction.

Longtime Charlottesvillians may recall the National Ground Intelligence Center occupying a six-story downtown building bearing the name of former President Lyndon B. Johnson on its commemorative cornerstone. Since NGIC left that building 22 years ago — and financial data firm S&P Global moved in — Rivanna Station has been expanded as an outpost of Fairfax-based Fort Belvoir to house parts of the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

"I call it the secret squirrels," Bien told supervisors. "Even the janitor at NGIC can't tell you what he does."

The Midwestern city vying for these operations is St. Louis, which is developing what it calls N2W, the under-construction western home of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

"The success of Rivanna Station in our community is essential to our economic vibrancy," said County Executive Jeff Richardson as he spoke of the threat from St. Louis.

"It revealed a vulnerability that has driven the county's work effort," Richardson said as he urged the supervisors toward their unanimous May 24 vote to assume an unnamed buyer's contract.

In a statement, the board suggested that bond sales would fund the project but would reserve specifics for its June 7 meeting. On June 21, the board will hold a public hearing on its planned land acquisition.