On Wednesday night, the only year-round homeless shelter in Charlottesville took one step closer to doubling its capacity amid a rise in homelessness in the area.

The city Planning Commission unanimously recommended City Council approve the Salvation Army’s application to expand its facility on Ridge Street. The decision follows a Board of Architectural Review vote in January to demolish the current facility and begin the process of renovating the space.

The Blue Ridge Area Coalition for the Homeless, or BRACH, estimates that homelessness has increased 29% in the Charlottesville area since 2017.

“This project is needed, and it’s needed badly,” Brenda Smith, a resident program manager at the shelter, told the commissioners at the meeting.

The commissioners, and council members, appear to agree.

“I think it’s a great project,” Council Member Brian Pinkston said, who attended the meeting with fellow members Michael Payne, Leah Puryear and Mayor Lloyd Snook. “I’m grateful to see this is moving forward.”

While commissioners and councilors alike expressed support for the shelter’s work, the plan to build a four-story building, increase the number of beds and create more space and privacy for residents has concerned some people that live near the facility.

Parking access and increased traffic were a focal point for locals on Wednesday night, with three people raising the issue to the commission during public comment.

One of them was Chris Dunbar.

While he and his two neighbors are in support of the Salvation Army’s expansion, Dunbar came to the meeting to note that Fourth Street Southwest – which has been proposed as the one and only entrance for the updated shelter – is small, narrow and a dead end. Dunbar said he worries that placing the entrance there will lead to serious congestion, particularly during the construction phase of the project.

“We’ve lived behind the Salvation Army for 12 years, and we appreciate what they’re doing,” he told The Daily Progress.

But he said he wonders if the organization did its due diligence in considering to put the entrance on Ridge Street instead. With parking on one side of Fourth Street, the road is essentially single-lane. If construction vehicles will be coming in and out of the dead-end street, that could create a bottleneck for residents going to and from their homes.

“The street is not getting any bigger,” Dunbar said, adding that he is less concerned about limited parking as he is about traffic during the construction process. “Some nights I can’t park in front of my house, which isn’t the end of the world.”

Commissioners and city councilors expressed sympathy for the parking anxieties of residents. Payne floated an idea of creating permit parking to alleviate those concerns.

“I appreciate the concerns of residents and their willingness to be supportive of efforts,” Puryear said. “Hopefully there’s a way that residents and the people doing construction can come up with a solution.”

“Fourth Street is a challenge. It’s very narrow. Parking will be an issue we’re going to have to deal with,” Commissioner Hosea Mitchell said. “But we need to do this. The work being done there is important, so I’m hoping we can work out the parking issues.”

The Charlottesville Salvation Army is already giving crucial services to people in need.

Last year, its shelter provided 15,000 nights of lodging, Mark van Meter, who heads the Charlottesville branch with his wife Jennifer, told commissioners. Its soup kitchen served more than 60,000 meals.

But if the facility is going to meet its goals of increasing capacity for shelter and food services, renovations will be needed. The first building in the facility was built in 1965. The shelter was built in 1980.

Van Meter has only been with the Charlottesville operation for three weeks, and he’s already had to turn people down who were seeking out a bed.

“It’s very disheartening turning people away from housing,” he told The Daily Progress. “But if we bring that individual in, it means you’re sending someone else out.”

Currently the shelter has 58 emergency shelter beds, but if the council approves its application that number will increase to 114. The application also proposes expanding the Salvation Army’s meal capacity from 80 seats to 120 seats.

“We run pretty much at capacity for our shelter program. So what they tells us is if we had additional beds, there’d most likely be additional people,” van Meter said.

Even if the council does vote for the expansion, it will be some time before the final project will be completed. Construction alone could take up to 24 months.

And the branch will have to raise millions of dollars before that can begin.

Van Meter said the end goal is to raise $22 million. So far about $5 million has been raised. When half of the total goal is met, the national Salvation Army will cover the remaining costs so construction can get started while the branch continues collecting donations to meet the $22 million mark.

Van Meter told the commission he expects the organization will reach 50% of its fundraising goal by the start of next year.

Donations can be made on the group’s website.

“This shelter has been running consistently for 40-plus years,” he told The Daily Progress. “New development provides a greater opportunity to help people overcome homelessness and get on their feet.”

Now that the Planning Commission has voted to recommend approval, the application will go to City Council, which will make the final decision.