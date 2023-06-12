Sally Hudson mounted a full-court press on Sunday, asking a predominantly Black crowd in Charlottesville's Fifeville neighborhood to help her oust longtime state Sen. Creigh Deeds in the June 20 Democratic Primary.

“I think this district has a job to do in Richmond,” the 11th District Senate candidate told a crowd of some 200 people who’d gathered for a Tonsler League basketball game. “And that is setting the pace for progress on the problems that have been on the backburner for our community for far too long.”

The 34-year-old’s appearance on Sunday was part of her ongoing attempt to draw a distinction between herself and Deeds, who has been serving in the Virginia legislature nearly as long as Hudson has been alive. Hudson, her supporters say, has a deeper connection with the Charlottesville community than her opponent.

Don Scott, leader of the Virginia House Democratic Caucus, drove three hours to make that case on Sunday.

“You’re not going to find the person who is running against Sally in this community,” he told the crowd from the basketball court at Tonsler Park. “You’re not going to find him doing this work and caring about this community.”

That work, Hudson hopes, will propel her to the General Assembly's upper chamber.

Touting her resume to The Daily Progress, Hudson pointed to bills she helped pass in the House that cut fossil fuel subsidies, created new incentives for affordable housing construction and expanded insurance coverage for abortion care.

Hudson agreed that she and Deeds share similar values.

“But if we look at our record on the issues that matter most to voters in this election, whether it’s abortion rights or gun safety or protecting the planet, I think that my record is stronger than his,” she said. “I’m proud of my record.”

If that argument gains traction, it would help diminish one of the key talking points of the Deeds campaign.

When Deeds held a rally at Ix Art Park last Thursday, he and his supporters framed his experience and seniority on multiple committees as crucial selling points that would help him deliver for District 11 constituents.

“Seniority is pretty important in the Senate, and relationships are very important,” U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia's 4th District in Congress, told The Daily Progress at the rally. “And he has a proven track record of being able to both work within the caucus and across the aisle when necessary.”

That seniority and those relationships, she later argued, enabled Deeds to pass 24 bills in the past legislative session, more than any other member in the General Assembly.

Yet those legislative accomplishments rang hollow to some Hudson supporters on Sunday evening.

“I voted her opponent over the years because there was no one else. And now that I have a choice, I’m like, ‘This is easy,’” Mark Lorenzoni told The Daily Progress, painting Deeds as part of the establishment.

“They’re not complacent, but they’re not going to go out and take chances. They take the safe route,” he said. “It’s not moving at the rate it should when you have that kind of power.”

“Seniority only means something to me when you can get the really hard stuff accomplished,” Lorenzoni continued.

Prior to making her way to Tonsler Park, Hudson sat with 10 or so supporters at La Flor Michoacana ice cream shop across the street. Irene Mathieu was among them.

“She really votes the way that I care about on the issues that are most important to me,” Mathieu, who is a mother and pediatrician, told The Daily Progress.

“Guns are the number one cause of death for children in this country right now, and Sally is the only person in this race who unequivocally supports an assault weapons ban,” she said. “Deeds voted against an assault weapons ban a few years ago, which is kind of surprising for a Democrat.”

Mathieu was referring to a 2020 vote in which Deeds and one other Democrat joined Republicans to block a gun control bill from passing the legislature.

In April, Deeds explained to The Daily Progress that he opposed the bill because it “wouldn’t have withstood constitutional scrutiny.”

As Hudson made her way through Tonsler Park on Sunday, she was greeted by several people in the crowd.

“Hey Ms. Sally,” said one young boy.

“How you doing, Sally?” said a middle-age man.

Scott was sure to point out the exchange.

“You don’t see Creigh getting that,” Scott said to The Daily Progress.

Hudson very well may have strong ties with members of the Charlottesville community, but those ties will need to translate to votes if she plans to dethrone Deeds in the June 20 primary.

The two candidates will meet to discuss their policies at a Senior Statesmen of Virginia forum at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Center at Belvedere.