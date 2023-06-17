Sally Hudson is running for the 11th District seat in the state Senate.

She first held political office in 2019, winning election to represent the 57th District in the House of Delegates. Hudson teaches statistics at the University of Virginia and received her PhD from MIT.

Hudson sat down with The Daily Progress ahead of the June 20 primary to discuss her plans for the district and the state.

The interview has been edited for concision and clarity.

As Democrats, you and your opponent seem to share a lot of similar values. So where do you and Creigh Deeds differ in a way that’s going to matter to voters?

I think it's which projects we prioritize. And I think I have a stronger record of working on and passing bills on this community's top priorities, like reproductive rights, affordable housing or cutting carbon emissions. I think those are the kinds of things that I hear from voters in this district saying they want serious progress on, and there's a difference between getting things done and getting things done on the problems that matter most to people in the district.

Because you’d be new to the Senate, if you win there will likely be a learning curve. Your opponent, meanwhile, has been in the Senate for years. Do you think you are asking voters to sacrifice immediate action while you learn the ropes?

It's going to be a brand new day in Richmond in 2024. No matter who wins this race, whoever we elect is going to have to navigate a new landscape, because there's such dramatic turnover in both bodies. That’s just the practical reality when you turn over a third of your most senior members in the Senate.

There's going to be a race for the leadership. There's going to be new committee chairs. It’s all going to be different, so anybody's going to have to adapt. And I think the question is in that environment of dramatic turnover, do we want to elect a senator who has shown that they know how to navigate that — which I have done in the House — and is going to be on the leading edge of helping the Senate become the kind of accountable responsive body that we deserve as Virginians? Because the Senate has been a major bottleneck on a lot of important progress in Virginia, and has been a keeper of a culture of corruption for a very long time.

With the redistricting, there are going to be people in your district who have not had a Democratic representative in a long time. What’s the reception been like in the places where those voters live?

I organize there the same way I organize anywhere, which is you build a meaningful relationship based on getting good work done, and then you ask those people to introduce you to their friends. And so we've done meet-and-greet house parties in Nelson, just like we've done here.

And that's because I've worked with folks down there before I was in office on the pipeline construction. And since then, on affordable housing projects with Democrats and Republicans. Nelson is going through the same stuff that we are. So it's it's been fine, and I think in particular, Nelson has a real independent streak. Democrats in Nelson, because of the pipeline, have learned a deep distrust of longtime Democrats for good reason. Terry McAuliffe lost Nelson.

Affordable housing has been such a major issue in this district for such a long time. What do you think you can deliver for voters that hasn’t been delivered before, promised before?

So the two most important things that the state can do on affordable housing are funding and flexibility.

Funding is really about backfilling what the federal government used to do to invest in publicly subsidized housing. We don't have enough units right now, and the federal government has not stepped up to fill that gap. So there's a lot that we could do at the state level to meaningfully develop the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, because we just we can't wait around anymore for HUD [the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development] to get its act together.

What local governments need are more flexible tools to incentivize construction. Charlottesville City Council is currently doing a Comprehensive Plan rewrite, and part of that includes a package of financial incentives that's created from legislation that I passed for inclusionary zoning. Inclusionary zoning is when the developers get a pass on certain development restrictions if they include more units for lower-income families.

So the question has got to be, how do create more construction at all price points, while recognizing that there's going to need to be some protection for units for families who can't afford market-rate housing. And the way that we do that is by helping developers make the math work.

What’s your pitch to someone who’s never heard of you before?

The first pitch is that they deserve elections. Most people that you talk to don't realize that they've got a brand new district.

What happens when we don't have competitive elections is that politics becomes the purview of the obsessed.

So the first conversation you have to have with them is like, ‘Do you know that there's an election right now going on in the state Senate?’

And then you have a conversation with them about their priorities. In this community, that conversation very quickly turns to "I’m scared about reproductive rights" or "I’m scared about gun violence" or "We need more affordable housing" or "I’m terrified of the smoke that's filling up the air."

The gun control bill you introduced this past session failed. How will you be able to get meaningful work done on this and other contentious issues?

Anybody who thinks you can pass meaningful bipartisan legislation on guns is fooling voters at this point. That's why I find the assault weapons ban that Senator Deeds drafted this spring — after he found out he had a challenger — to be such an empty gesture. That bill had no chance of getting through the House or to the governor's desk.

That's why the most important thing that I've ever done for gun safety in Virginia was ensure we had a speaker of the House who was a Democratic leader who was committed to winning these elections. Anybody looking at the politics in Virginia for the last four years has to conclude that Republicans are uninterested in bipartisan work on guns, and therefore, the only real way to make progress is to win elections.

And so the actual answer that you owe voters, if you're serious about this is "What are you doing to help us flip the House?" And it can't it can't just be raising money, because we outspent Republicans last cycle. It has to be "What are you doing structurally to put Democrats in a better position to win those elections?"

It's for exactly the reason that you're asking that I have been so committed to helping to reinvigorate and professionalize the House Democratic Caucus, because this is the kind of stuff that drives me nuts.

If you're taking your questions seriously, like "What are you actually doing about gun safety?" And you conclude, I think rightly, that it's not a philosophical debate at this point. It's about power politics. The Democrats have to be willing to play power politics too.