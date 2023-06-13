Former Charlottesville Mayor Dave Norris is running for the 54th District seat in the House of Delegates.

The Democrat has a long history of working in the Charlottesville nonprofit sector, on top of his time as mayor from 2008 through 2012.

Ahead of the Democratic primary on June 20, Norris sat down with The Daily Progress to discuss his plans for the district and the state.

The interview has been edited for concision and clarity.

When you launched your campaign you said, "Sally Hudson leaves big shoes to fill." Do you plan to continue championing the policies Hudson did?

In many ways I would. I think Sally has been excellent on certain issues that are really important to this community, like on affordable housing, on election reform, on gun violence prevention, on women's reproductive freedom. So a lot of that I would certainly work to continue.

When I got elected to City Council, the No. 1 item on my platform was to create an affordable housing fund in the city budget, because at the time the city was spending three or four times as much money maintaining our public golf courses as they were building affordable housing. We had people staying in our shelter at night at PACEM [People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry], some of them working full-time jobs, who couldn't afford housing.

The political establishment here fought me on this fund. But I persisted, and we kept growing the coalition and building a case for it and finally got it passed after 3 1/2 years. That fund has now helped to build, renovate and sustain over 2,000 units of affordable housing. That's 2,000 families that may have had to leave town.

What more do you need to do on affordable housing?

I'm the only candidate in this race that has actually come forward with detailed policy proposals on some of the biggest challenges here in our community and state. The first one is on affordable housing. That proposal is centered on basically taking the same approach we took here, which was creating this very robust affordable housing fund.

Ours is capitalized at $200 per resident in Charlottesville. The state has an affordable housing fund and it's capitalized currently at about $7 per Virginia resident. So I've proposed over a period of time to increase that up to $100 per capita, and we'll use those funds to fill the gap of 200,000 affordable housing units across the state. That's what we need, we need 200,000 more affordable housing units.

That’s not going to happen on its own. The market doesn't know how or isn't able to build deeply affordable housing. And so you need subsidy. Part of that will come from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund. If we can get it up to where I'm proposing to get it, that's going to help Charlottesville, Albemarle and the rest of the state.

I'm also talking about working to make accessory dwelling units [ADUs] by right throughout the state. To me that is probably the lowest hanging fruit when it comes to meeting housing needs, because it's something that many homeowners can go ahead and do without necessarily taking on a lot of expense. They can rent out a room, they can rent a basement that can run out a mother-in-law apartment, they can build an accessory unit in the backyard.

What do you say to critics who argue ADUs are primarily for vacation rentals and don't contribute to housing stock?

That’s happening here. The city's ADU ordinance says that you can have an Airbnb unit but you have to live in the main unit. You can't rent both out throughout the year, so the people that are doing that are not in accordance with the ordinance.

In a town like Charlottesville, the vast majority of those units will go to the students, to low-income workers, they'll go to people who don't need a house of their own but could afford to rent a small efficiency apartment. I’ve done it in houses that I’ve owned here and never had a problem finding tenants.

I never did Airbnb, but honestly I don't begrudge homeowners who do. I have a very good friend here who’s a nurse, and she can't stay at afford to stay here in Charlottesville without renting out one of our rooms through Airbnb. To me, that's a win-win. There is opportunity for abuse, but that's why the ordinance has to be enforced.

I want to see homeowners all over the state have the opportunity to earn some extra money. It's more money in their pockets and in the process creates an affordable living unit. Even if 5% of Virginians actually do that, that's a huge volume of new affordable housing.

Solving the affordable housing problem isn't necessarily about building a whole lot of new public housing or extremely low-income housing. That's part of it, but we also need incentives for localities to open up the market for more workforce housing.

If there's going to be new housing in any community, I would much rather see it be done in the urban core, rather than continuing to tear down forests and pave over farmland and create suburban sprawl. I'd rather see creative urban infill housing that respects the character of the community that creates opportunities for walkable living for people that bike and take public transit.

One of your top priorities, you've said, is mental health reform. Why has it made it to the top of your list?

Because the mental health system is broken. And it's devastated many families in this state and in this community — and mine is one of them.

We have a system that stands by and waits for people to crash and burn. Not only is waiting for someone to get into a downward spiral detrimental to their health, but it's extremely expensive for taxpayers. So if we had a system that was more prevention-oriented and community-based, not only are we going to dramatically improve people's quality of life, but we're going to save a tremendous amount of money.

You and your Democratic rivals are all staunchly pro-abortion. Is there anything that divides you on that issue?

We're all committed to reproductive freedom. Absolutely.

But in my proposal, I'm not only saying we need to enshrine Roe v. Wade in the Constitution and improve access to birth control, quality sex education, and women's reproductive health care. I think those are all shared goals.

I'm talking about going even further. I really feel like Virginia needs to position itself as a beacon of freedom and opportunity for women in other states where abortion is being outlawed. And that's not something any of my opponents to my knowledge have even talked about. I proposed creating what I'm calling the Beacon Educational Fund, which would allow students to study in Virginia public schools at state tuition. I'm specifically talking about focusing on those Virginia schools that have been struggling with enrollment recently.

So this would be a win-win. Not only are we creating opportunities for women from other states to come here to study, to start a career, start a family here on their own schedule — not the government’s — but they’ll be tuition-paying students at schools that are desperate for tuition paying students.

What happens to these plans and policy proposals if you arrive in a House that's still under GOP control?

Some of it’s stuff that I feel confident I can accomplish in the short run, like the mental health reform. But my feeling on that goes back to my position as the most progressive voice in this race.

This is the second-bluest district in the Virginia House of Delegates. And I feel like we not only have the opportunity but the responsibility to vote for a representative from this district who is going to be an anchor and speak from a place of moral clarity and urge action on some of these major issues to help pull the conversation in a much more progressive direction.

But you also want to make sure the person that you send to Richmond knows how to work with people right and get things done. It can't just be about throwing bombs and being a political troll. And throughout my career on City Council and in the nonprofit world, I've demonstrated over and over and over again that I know how to pull people together and get things done.