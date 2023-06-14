Bellamy Brown is running for the 54th District seat in the House of Delegates.

He ran for Charlottesville City Council as an independent in 2019 but came up short. In February 2021, he was named chair of the city's Police Civilian Oversight Board. He stepped down from the role 11 months later to run for the House.

Ahead of the Democratic primary on June 20, Brown sat down with The Daily Progress to discuss his plans for the district and the state.

The interview has been edited for concision and clarity.

You’ve never held elected office before. Why run for the House instead of City Council again?

So I ran for City Council in 2019. I didn't get there, but I was on the Police Civilian Oversight Board, and the oversight board has the same visibility but is probably one step down from City Council. What I observed in local government here is that the form of government itself doesn't allow for true effective change to take place.

I wasn't planning on running here. But we wanted to continue the work of the oversight board because we have done good work here. We have the first oversight board in the commonwealth to have investigatory and subpoena power, and other localities look at us for that. I know the governor and the attorney general want to shut that down. And so that's what pushed me into the race. I have a background in applied politics from classes at George Washington University. I have a background in politics as a whole. And so that's what propelled me into this race.

To make the distinction between elected office, all of us have held that seat or spot. Katrina is on the school board, Dave Norris as mayor and myself as the chairman of the Police Civilian Oversight Board. All of those are figurehead positions. We’re no more powerful than anyone else on the board itself. So whether it's elected or not, we still held that realm of power, so to speak, and leadership to be able to get things done. And quite frankly, had I not run as an independent I would have been elected in 2019.

So I'm not I'm not certain whether it's elected or not matters. I think we’ve all held that figurehead role, and realistically all of those roles set the agenda and you are the face for that particular body.

Let’s talk about your work on the board. Words that have been used to describe the board and your tenure include, "rocky," "chaotic," "impotent." And they’ve had only one case.

That was before I got on there, and that was part of my deal coming in, because I already knew that the board and community members did not agree with Police Chief Brackney on a lot of things.

But from my training through the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, we wanted to come in and build that bridge. So I looked at the landscape across the board. And what I realized was that a lot of people didn't understand what the environment was like within the Charlottesville Police Department for the officers and for the staff that were there. What I also realized is that we had a shadow government that a lot of folks didn't see, comprised of Mayor Nikuyah Walker on the city council, and then Chief Brackney covering the police department and also in City Hall. So together both of them leveraged this fear of being represented as a racist for the other members, and so they were able to utilize that to get them to acquiesce toward their particular world.

That didn't sit well with me, because nobody was holding them accountable, even though we were paying taxpayer dollars. All I did was make an announcement and uncover the fact that, “Hey, this is the real dynamic of CPD.”

My plan was to inform the public, which I knew would eventually diminish support for Police Chief Brackney, and then I can move forward with getting things out of the way. I'd spoken to leadership behind the scenes based on information that was given to me from former police officers, current police officers, community members, the whole nine.

Everyone in the leadership space around local government knew that there was a significant problem there. But everybody was paralyzed in fear to do anything about it. I didn't have those same constraints because I didn't care whether you called me racist or not. I needed to get a job done. And so that's what I was focused on.

When you launched your campaign you highlighted the recent rise in violent crime in Charlottesville. The most recent report shows a 5% rise last year, and that's not even including the five homicides cases this year. If you win, what can you do in the House about this very local, very real problem?

For me, it's closing that loophole where you can go and buy a gun illegally and then go and sell it on the street. I’m a Marine. On base, we didn't have our weapons. We had a lot of responsibility. And that same responsibility isn't out here. We're now starting to see parents being held accountable for their kids bringing guns to school.

The National Institute of Health says that our brains are developing up until 24 or 25. And so I would push for an increase in that particular in that particular age range to help mitigate against those particular things.

You've ran as an independent before. Do you consider yourself to be a true Democrat?

One hundred percent. I went to undergrad at James Madison University with Levar Stoney who's the mayor of Richmond, and he can attest that that's the space that I have been in.

When I came in, I ran as an independent to get away from the polarization and focus on getting work done. I believe that has been exemplified by the work that I did on the oversight board, getting a strong ordinance.

I don't do politics. I see a problem, assess potential solutions, implement the solutions and retest to find out how things are working. That's the only way my brain operates. That's what I do.

You want to avoid polarization. You don’t do politics. But when you’re in the House, you won't have that luxury. You’d have to do politics.

That's one of the things that the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership does well. They bring together folks across the aisle, and we still have events and we still get things done. It's not a Ron DeSantis ,where we're just blowing things up.

When I say I’m not about the politics, I’m not about this negativity of just throwing things out there just for the sake of throwing it out. Like an AP history course that's optional. Why does that need to be in a space where we're ginning up folk to be angry over something that's optional? Those types of things are what I would call out and have called out. So that's what I'm talking about when I say the politics.