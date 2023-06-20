It's primary day in Virginia today.

Follow along as The Daily Progress newsroom reports live from polling places across the Charlottesville area, as well as from the viewing — and victory — parties as tallies are counted and winner are announced.

As a Democratic stronghold, Charlottesville's primary elections today will likely determine who will take seats on City Council and within the House of Delegates and state Senate in Richmond come November.

Charlottesville High School is proving to be a hotspot for voters, according to Charlottesville's Voter Registration and Election Office.

CHS has seen 459 voters as of 4 p.m., the most of any precinct in the city. This is the first time the school is being used as a polling station.

It’s also had the largest turnout among registered voters, at 12.8%. Walker Elementary is not far behind, as 11.8% of the precinct’s registered voters have turned out.

With a total of 2,747 in-person votes reported, this primary is so far lagging slightly behind the 2021 election, when 2,992 voters cast an in-person ballot by 4 p.m.

The low turnout could be a sign of how many people have begun taking advantage of early and absentee voting.

At 2 p.m., workers at the Charlottesville's Voter Registration Office told The Daily Progress that nearly 2,000 more people voted early in this election than they did in 2021.

With many people getting out of work around 5 p.m., precincts may see a surge of in-person votes over the next couple hours.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

-Jason Armesto

New primary day turnout numbers as of 4: 30 p.m. say that 2,747 voters have cast their ballot so far today in the Democratic primary. It’s nearly 200 less people than at this time in 2021.

Elections officials think that despite lower in-person turnout, the total turnout for the city of Charlottesville will be higher this year than in previous elections because of high-profile races up and down the ballot.

Of the 30,281 registered voters in the city, the turnout numbers right now means that about 9% of Charlottesville’s voting population decided to vote today. The total number of Democratic primary voters in 2021 amounted to 10,380 voters, and the city is on track to get near that amount this go-around.

Online, the tide appears to have shifted in favor of Creigh Deeds, the incumbent state senator, and away from upstart challenger Sally Hudson. Much of the conversation focuses on Hudson's criticism of Deeds’ record on gun reform and Deeds’ daughter's fiery defense of her father in the runup to the primary.

-Luke Fountain

Local in-person voting remains “moderately busy,” according to local election volunteers. Officials have emphasized that many people have opted to vote early or by mail.

“There are about 2,000 early and mail-in votes so far, and about 1,700 in-person votes,” chief deputy registrar Josh Jenkins said.

On the ground, voters have repeatedly said that the race they are watching the most is Creigh Deeds versus Sally Hudson.

“People go to vote for big elections, but local elections are just as, if not more, important,” Walker Catoltt said. “The race I am most interested in is Deeds versus Hudson.”

Faults have appeared over experience, with some saying Deeds’ lengthy time in the state Senate makes him more equipped to get things done. Others say it is time for a change in the state house, and they are voting for Hudson.

“It came down to when you want experience and when do you want a new voice,” Lindsy Schwalb said. “Picking a woman candidate also weighed in my choices.”

Housing and abortion rights seems to be the two largest issue voters have on their minds when they step into the ballot box.

“Housing is one of the biggest issues that needs to be addressed,” Honnah Daigle said. “Along with the environment, gun violence and abortion access.”

People in both camps say they would settle for the opposing candidate if their pick did not win the nomination.

“Everyone seems to be promoting the same issues. The candidates have unanimity on issues that matter for Charlottesville,” Schwalb said.

"I wouldn’t be that disappointed with Sally,” Catoltt said. “I think Sally would be good because they have a lot of similar issues they advocate for. I’d be happy with either one, I just think Deeds has more experience.”

-Luke Fountain

Del. Sally Hudson, who's running against longtime state Sen. Creigh Deeds for the 11th District seat in the Senate was posted outside the Buford Middle School polls at 4 p.m.

Just before close of business, the polls were largely empty, with only one woman casting her ballot. But Hudson said she anticipates traffic to pick up once workers clock out at 5 p.m.

Hudson said that while in-person, day-of turnout has been lower this year, combined with early votes the numbers "have already beat Terry's race," referring to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe's race against the ultimately victorious Glenn Youngkin in 2021.

Hudson said she was posted outside Mountain View Elementary School earlier in the day.

-Reynolds Hutchins

Few people were casting ballots at the Herman Key Recreation Center at 2:30 p.m., where The Daily Progress saw just five voters exit the polls.

Kim Monge and her wife Karlie Smith were among them. Monge was keeping an eye on the couple's bicycles while Smith was in the polling place.

Both were most interested in the District 11 Senate race between Sally Hudson and Creigh Deeds.

"I almost didn't vote, but there seemed to be a lot of issues close to my heart," said Monge.

The same-sex couple is concerned about LGBTQ rights and climate change. Voting, they said, often feels like choosing the lesser of two evils.

"Which candidate is going to hinder people's rights the least," Smith said.

They sided with Hudson over Deeds because they feel female representation matters, and they were concerned about Deeds' "lack of consistency" on policies they care about.

And if Hudson loses?

"We'll make do. We'll survive. We survived Trump," Smith said.

-Jason Armesto

As of 1 p.m., voter turnout on election day in Charlottesville is down close to 10% from the 2021 election, according to data from the voter registration and elections office for the city. According to data, 1,785 voters had been cast on election day so far. The decline in turnout mirrors trends in the past three off-year elections around the state.

This election year marks a new turn in Virginia politics. Incumbents have been stripped of their old districts drawn by politicians for new boundaries drawn from scratch by independent experts.

Already the state has seen more than two dozen retirements and new competitive primaries that pit old allies against one another.

-Luke Fountain