Charlottesville City Council will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon. And while council is staying mum about what that meeting will entail, it’s expected to be the scene where councilors will name the city's new city manager.

The recently announced press conference will take place at 2p.m. at CitySpace.

Councilors have expressed hope that a new city manager will last longer than his or her predecessors. Charlottesville has had six interim or full-time city managers since 2018. That does not include one candidate who accepted the position but pulled out before starting the job.

In June, Mayor Lloyd Snook told The Daily Progress that the search for a city manager had been narrowed down to three candidates.

Last week, the city announced that current interim City Manager Michael Rogers had withdrawn his name from consideration. Rogers had never formally announced his candidacy.

When asked at the time whether Rogers’ withdrawal meant the search was down to two applicants, Council Member Brian Pinkston only told The Daily Progress, “We’re down to other candidates.”

Asked if any of the council members knew who the new city manager would be, Pinkston paused before answering, “Yes.”

In a statement, Rogers said that while he enjoyed his time in Charlottesville, “personal priorities” required he return to Washington, D.C.

Rogers is an employee of the Robert Bobb Group, a Washington consulting firm that the city retained in January 2022. The group “served as an Administrator on the contract” while Rogers was physically present as city manager, according to the statement.

Council Member Michael Payne previously told The Daily Progress that the city chose to hire the Robert Bobb Group and Rogers because the government was “in a state of crisis.”

Outsourcing to a consulting group, Payne said, “was a solution to ensure we could continue basic operations.”

Pinkston has said the council would name a new city manager in mid-July.

A city manager is crucial in Charlottesville, which has a council-manager form of government. While the council sets policies, it is the manager who is required to actually implement them.

When asked in June, Snook offered some small hints about the candidates the council was considering.

“All come with extensive experience at or near the top of significant Virginia jurisdictions,” he told The Daily Progress. “They all have experience and come with great recommendations so I feel confident we’ll get the type of person we need.”

The Wednesday special meeting will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person.