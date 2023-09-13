Two hundred people poured into the Field School in Crozet on Monday night, forcing many to stand along the sides of the auditorium with every seat full.

While the town hall was an opportunity for voters to learn about the race for district supervisor, the large crowd appeared more interested in the second half of the night’s program: a discussion between four candidates running for the county school board.

Rebecca Berlin is running for reelection against Joann McDermid in a race for the White Hall District seat on the board, but most of the attention was and is on the at-large race, in which all Albemarle County residents can vote.

Meg Bryce, the daughter of late conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, sat to the left of her opponent Allison Spillman. It was one of the few times that Bryce has made a public appearance during her campaign. The opportunity to hear directly from the candidate may have contributed to the big turnout.

In a civil discussion, candidates were each given one minute to answer a question from the audience.

Bryce used the opportunity to paint herself as a fighter and attempted to frame Spillman as a candidate seeking more of the same.

“If you’re happy with how things are going and if you like the direction that our district is headed, then you have a candidate for that,” Bryce said.

Spillman appeared to reject that characterization, making a face after her opponent’s comment.

Several times throughout the evening Spillman mentioned that all five of her children attend public schools, likely an effort to distinguish herself from Bryce, whose four children are homeschooled.

“I care really deeply about our public schools, and I’m personally invested in making sure that they are successful,” Spillman said during her introduction.

Bryce had a plan to address this early, mentioning “the elephant in the room” in her opening remarks. Her children attended Murray Elementary School for four years, she said, but during COVID she lost faith in school leadership. She was “shocked” to see that, in her telling, the school board was not listening to people, and that shock ultimately led her and her husband to withdraw their kids from public school.

She rejects the notion that she is not invested in public schools just because her children do not attend them.

“I’m so invested that rather than walking away and not looking back, I came back to fight," Bryce said. "I’m fighting to represent the people that feel that the district has lost its way."

One of the first questions posed to candidates was how they’d try to fix the bus driver shortage.

Bryce said drivers do not feel as though they are being listened to, and she argued that they should be given a 12-month pay period instead of nine.

Spillman suggested raising pay to a living wage, and to discipline unruly students.

“We need to deal with discipline on the bus and have consistency across the board for how we’re dealing with the issues that are on the bus so that our drivers can drive safely and get our students to school,” she said.

The question of staff pay came up again later on. Candidates were asked whether they support the county school teachers' attempt to secure collective bargaining rights — a process that is currently stalled after the teachers union called off negotiations with the school board over what it characterized as "false promises" made by the board.

Bryce does not.

“Collective bargaining is not a quick fix for anything,” she said. “Teachers, just like bus drivers, just like parents, don’t feel respected.”

That is the real problem, she said, and it won't be solved by collective bargaining.

She suggested that the school division conduct exit interviews to get a better sense of why some teachers leave the job and what could have persuaded them to stay — something that school division staff have said the division already does.

Collective bargaining, Spillman countered, is not intended to be a quick fix.

“I think it’s a long-term solution to problems that have been going on and that are plaguing our teachers, and they are the ones that are asking to be represented in a collective bargaining agreement,” she said. “Virginia teachers are some of the lowest paid in our entire country. Our teachers deserve to be paid what they are worth, which is a lot more than they’re getting paid right now.”

Bryce “loved” a question about increasing the school board’s transparency.

“I could have written this question,” Bryce said. “Lack of transparency from leadership is the very reason I don’t have my children in public school right now.”

Her plan to increase transparency on the board? Get on the board, she said, drawing some chuckles from the audience.

She argued that many parents have taken their kids out of public school just as she has, and they’ve done it because of a lack of trust in leadership.

"I am right there with you, and I am so dedicated to solving that problem," Bryce told the crowd.

Spillman agreed that a lack of transparency from the board is a serious issue.

“It’s increased distrust within our community tenfold, and it’s not just the families. It’s with teachers and staff members too,” Spillman said.

As one solution, Spillman proposed the district bring on a mediator who could serve as a conduit between teachers and administrators and who would be tasked with ensuring that parents are kept abreast of the school board’s plans.

Spillman also argued that the board must respond to public comment from the community.

“When someone gives public comment, there needs to be follow-up that they are listening to what we are saying and then they are taking actions we have suggested, because we are stakeholders in this and our opinion matters,” she said.

Spillman and Berlin will both attend a Senior Statesmen of Virginia candidate forum on Wednesday afternoon. McDermid and Bryce both declined the invitation.

Early voting begins on Sept. 22 and the election will be held Nov. 7.