After being significantly outraised by her opponent Meg Bryce in the first months of the race for the at-large seat on the Albemarle County School Board, Allison Spillman appears to be closing the gap.

If true, it would be a major development in the closely watched race between two diametrically opposed candidates. Spillman is a progressive, union-supporting mother of five Albemarle public school students who has voiced support for LGBT-inclusive education. Bryce is the conservative daughter of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia who has questioned the county’s anti-racism initiatives and whose children do not even go to public schools in the county.

In numbers shared exclusively with The Daily Progress, Spillman’s campaign claims she raised $41,818 in just two months.

That’s just slightly more than Bryce raised from January to June, a total of $41,505 according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Bryce declined to share her July and August fundraising numbers with The Daily Progress.

At the end of June, Bryce had nearly three times as much money as her opponent, a daunting financial lead.

But now with a sum of $56,734, Spillman may have caught up to or even passed her opponent. That won’t be clear until later, when updated fundraising numbers become publicly available.

Spillman’s camp plans to use the surge of funds to invest in a strong field program, mobilize community volunteers and communicate with voters.

A Spillman campaign statement claims that the campaign received 254 donations from 214 unique contributors.

“The median donation amount stands at $50, indicative of the campaign’s broad grassroots support,” the campaign said in its statement.

That would indicate some of the unique contributors made larger donations, which will be valuable to Spillman’s cause. At the end of June, her campaign was lacking big contributions. Just 10 people had donated $500 or more to her campaign, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. One of them was Spillman herself.

Bryce, on the other hand, had 34 people contribute $500 or more. And 17 of them donated at least $1,000. Just four people donated at least $1,000 to the Spillman campaign over that time period.

Most of the donations Spillman collected since were from Albemarle County residents; 80% of them according to the campaign, which considers that figure to be a sign of “robust support” from the local community.

“This substantial financial backing underscores the resonance of Allison’s message: ensuring that every student within the ACPS system has the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed,” reads the campaign’s statement.

Spillman thanked community members for supporting her campaign, whether it be through donations, their time or their vote.

“This broad support from the people of our county strengthens my commitment to work with parents and teachers to make sure students get what they need to succeed,” she said in the statement.

Spillman is a former parent teacher organization vice president.

Bryce is a part-time psychology professor at the University of Virginia.

Much has been made of the fact that none of Bryce’s children attend the public schools she wants to direct. Bryce has said her four children did attend Murray Elementary School in the county until she pulled them out during the 2020-21 school year, saying she had lost faith in the school board due to its response to the COVID pandemic.