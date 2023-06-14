The president of the university that Thomas Jefferson founded will be visiting Jefferson's residence on the Fourth of July for a long-standing tradition on the mountaintop: the Monticello Naturalization Ceremony.

The Thomas Jefferson Foundation, which operates Monticello, has held the event for more than 60 years. While most new U.S. citizens often take their oath of citizenship in a immigration field office, only a select few get the chance to swear that oath at the home of one of America's Founding Fathers and the author of the Declaration of Independence.

Ryan, president of the University of Virginia, will be delivering a speech to the new citizens at the Fourth of July event, according to an announcement from the Jefferson Foundation.

There will be root beer floats and activities for children after the ceremony.

The event is free and will be livestreamed starting at 9 a.m. on July 4. Registration for the shuttle up to the mountaintop is required.

A presentation of colors by Boy Scouts of America Troop 75, music from the Charlottesville Band, Charlottesville Opera and the Old Line Fife and Drum Corps and more is planned for the annual event.