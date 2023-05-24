A fiscal conservative has entered this fall’s race for a seat on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors. Used car company operator T.J. Fadeley declared his candidacy on Wednesday at Free Bridge Auto Sales, his family business near the top of Pantops Mountain.

“County spending needs to be reined in,” said Fadeley.

The 41-year-old political newcomer said that he was running as an independent for the Rivanna District seat currently held by Bea LaPisto-Kirtley, a Democrat.

“I plan to look carefully at our budget, line by line, and to reduce the spending and reduce the tax burden on our residents,” said Fadeley. “It’s time to bring county spending under control and to prioritize what is most important to residents.”

Something Fadeley named as important is public safety, and a 2020 proposal to reduce staff at the Stony Point Volunteer Fire Company seemed to upset him — particularly because of a simultaneous move to add three planners at annual salaries about double those of emergency personnel.

“Apparently planning was more important than saving lives,” said Fadeley.

Not since Republicans Duane Snow and Rodney Thomas took office in 2010 to join incumbent Republican Ken Boyd on the six-member board has there been such hawkish budget talk. While the late Snow and company spoke eagerly of “zero-based” budgeting, Fadeley calls the county budget “bloated,” and he demands a cost-benefit analysis for all county expenditures.

“Current levels of spending are unsustainable,” said Fadeley.

He slammed the unanimous May 3 vote to maintain the current property tax rate, a move that locked in the average property tax hike of 13.46%, the largest increase since the county began annual assessments in 2008.

“How did you like your recent property tax bill?” he asked. “Where is the taxpayer’s advocate on the Board of Supervisors?”

On hand for the announcement was Philip Andrew Hamilton, the Republican candidate who will compete this fall against state Sen. Creigh Deeds or Del. Sally Hudson, whoever wins the hotly contested Democratic primary for the District 11 Virginia Senate seat.

“We need someone in there who’s going to cut our taxes,” said Hamilton.

Likewise, Albemarle homemaker Diane Weber showed up to support the candidacy for its maverick approach.

“This county needs input,” said Weber. “You reach the truth by argument, by back and forth, by facts coming in.”

Weber went on to slam the current board.

“This Board of Supervisors is one voice,” said Weber. “It’s like they’re one person.”

That’s not how Albemarle Democrats Chair Karen Combs sees it.

“Bea has done an excellent job in representing all people in her district,” Combs noted in an email to The Daily Progress. “Voters know that incumbents run on their record while challengers run on promises they hope they can keep.”

One promise Fadeley stopped short of making Wednesday was “Everybody rides.” After years of television commercials aimed at would-be car-buyers, the catchphrase of the family firm was trademarked with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 1996 and continues to worm its way into local ears.

Fadeley did point out that as a local business operator he knows the value of fiscal prudence, and he borrowed the phrase for his campaign website: everybodyvotestj.com.