Del. Sally Hudson is hitting her Democratic primary opponent Sen. Creigh Deeds hard on his gun reform voting record, and Deeds’ daughter says she’s had enough.

Rebecca Deeds has called Hudson’s mailers and advertisements criticizing her father’s work a “smear campaign” and “appalling.”

Both the elder Deeds and Hudson have an F rating from the National Rifle Association, both are endorsed by gun control groups and both submitted an identical, but doomed, bill in the past session in Richmond that would make carrying a firearm at state-owned colleges illegal in the wake of the Nov. 13 mass shooting at University of Virginia.

But Hudson says Creigh Deeds’ track record on the matter is spotty, at best.

In the final stretch of the Democratic primary race for the 11th District Senate seat, Hudson’s campaign has highlighted the moments over the course of Creigh Deeds’ 30-plus years representing the area in which he has “voted against practical gun safety measures.”

A website owned by Hudson’s political action committee Sally for Virginia State Senate, called deedsgunrecord.com, provides links to news stories highlighting Creigh Deeds’ opposition to a 2020 gun bill that would have made it a felony to “recklessly leave a loaded, unsecured firearm” in a way that endangers a minor as well as his former A rating from the NRA back in 2009.

A Hudson campaign mailer that places the candidates side by side, suggests that while Deeds has a history of opposing gun control over a long tenure in Richmond, Hudson has done just the opposite over a shorter career in the General Assembly.

Creigh Deeds, himself, has been adamant that the 2020 bill that Hudson has referenced on multiple occasions throughout the race “was written so broadly” that it would have been struck down by federal courts. Further, he told The Daily Progress that rather than outright opposition to the spirit of the bill, his hope was that the bill would be sent back to the House Democrat-controlled Crime Commission so that they could “fix” it.

“They didn’t fix the bill,” the state senator said.

Deeds admitted that his position on firearms has evolved over the course of his life, from a child who grew up in rural Virginia spending his days hunting in the woods to a legislator that has voted in favor of universal background checks, red-flag legislation, a one-handgun rule and legislation to keep guns out of state buildings and state parks.

Deeds isn’t alone in his corner; he has been endorsed by Giffords, the gun control advocacy group started by former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords after a failed assassination attempt in 2011. Deeds — as well as Hudson — touts himself as a “Gun Sense Candidate,” a distinction bestowed by the Moms Demand Action gun control advocacy group.

Creigh Deeds also has a vocal supporter in his daughter.

Rebecca Deeds took to Facebook on Thursday to directly respond to the recent Hudson mailers and advertisements. In a lengthy post, Rebecca Deeds said that attacking her father’s work on gun control amounted to a smear campaign, specifically referencing her brother’s suicide by firearm in 2013.

“The idea that my Dad cares not about protecting our children from gun violence — when we lost someone that we love and miss so much every single day to suicide by gun violence — is untenable and a direct attack on My Dad, My Family, the sacrifice that he has made to serve the community from a place of passion, and lived experience with trauma, gun violence, and suicide," she wrote.

Hudson said her campaign’s mission has been one of transparency.

“I think voters deserve to evaluate candidates’ voting records, and we have tried to present information on Senator Deeds' voting record on guns in the most transparent way possible, including full length coverage of those votes and reputable news sources,” Hudson told The Daily Progress on Friday.

Rebecca Deeds said she doesn’t see it that way.

“I was disappointed by how she chose to completely misrepresent his views on guns,” she told The Daily Progress via email on Saturday. “He voted to send an assault weapons bill to the house crime commission for improvement — he did not vote down an assault weapons ban on the Senate floor. She knows he has an F rating from the NRA, and that he’s been endorsed by America’s top gun reform advocate, Gabby Giffords. Gabby would not have endorsed him if he wasn’t the best possible advocate.”

Rebecca Deeds said that her decision to throw herself into the political fight on Thursday was not one she made lightly.

“Honestly, while the post came spilling out, I cried while I was writing it,” she said. “But I’m willing to put how I’m feeling out there given who I am defending.”

Rebecca Deeds said she also has taken umbrage at the Hudson campaign’s suggestion that her father is some sort of carpetbagger.

On Friday, Hudson, who has touted her deeper “community ties” compared to her opponent, said plainly that Creigh Deeds only moved to Charlottesville from Bath County last year after his original Senate district was redrawn.

“I’m the only candidate in the race who didn’t move to run here,” Hudson said.

Creigh Deeds has told The Daily Progress that while he still owns his residence in Bath, he intends to sell it and continue to live in Charlottesville — even if he loses Tuesday’s primary. More than that, he said that he has always been a figure in the Charlottesville community, even when he lived in Bath full-time.

His father lived in Charlottesville from 1967 until he died in 2012. His daughter has lived in Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County for 17 years.

“This person running against him is going around our community acting like my Dad isn’t part of it,” Rebecca Deeds wrote in her Facebook post. “That is trashing not only him but all of the people in our community that he works with every day to solve the problems of VIRGINIANS — in our district AND BEYOND. His vision is bigger and broader and includes EVERYONE in this Commonwealth, not just the people of Charlottesville. And this district is bigger than Charlottesville — Albemarle, Louisa, Nelson, Amhearst [sic] are all there too.”

Hudson, who grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, moved to Charlottesville to work as a professor at the University of Virginia after receiving her PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2016.