The announcement of Sam Sanders as Charlottesville's new city manager was met with applause and optimism on Wednesday afternoon.

A crowd of roughly 50 people waited as Mayor Lloyd Snook stepped to the podium, outlining some of the characteristics that City Council took into consideration as it interviewed candidates.

An innovative person with a problem-solving spirit and a servant’s heart were highly valued qualities, he said.

“An ability to walk on water was seen as a plus,” Snook told the crowd.

Sanders may not possess the latter, but he could be viewed as a messiah of sorts if he’s able to bring stability to a government that has sorely needed it. He is the seventh interim or full-time city manager since 2018. That's not counting one person who dropped out the day before he was meant to take up the post.

Will he last longer than his predecessors?

He can’t guarantee it, Sanders told The Daily Progress, but he’ll do his best.

“I’ll try to remember some of the things that may have gone wrong for them and how they may have gone wrong and not repeat those things,” he said. “For me, it’s really about engaging with people, keeping the lines of communication open. I think a lot of what probably has gone wrong in the past is that people didn’t really focus on that.”

Sanders will have a lot on his plate. In addition to a rise in gun violence and a lack of affordable housing, Charlottesville has also struggled with staffing City Hall due to what's been described as a toxic workplace. When one of his predecessors, Chip Boyles, stepped down from the role, he wrote in his resignation letter that “public vitriol” played a role in his decision.

“To be honest about the matter, I’d say it’s a little all over the place,” Sanders said when asked about the current culture at City Hall.

“I want to admit that, yes, we have some challenges. There’s still work to be done,” he said. “But there is a competent team that comes every day, and I want to continue to recognize those folks and what they’re doing.”

For now, at least, there is a sense of a new era of good feelings after Wednesday's announcement.

Sanders, who has been the city’s deputy city manager for operations since July 2021, is known by many of the people in city government.

Current interim City Manager Michael Rogers told The Daily Progress that Sanders is among the best deputies he’s worked with in his career.

“He leans in, he’s very detail- and solution-oriented and he gets things done,” Rogers said. “He’s very solid, so the city is in good hands.”

Former Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy, who was also in attendance Wednesday, told The Daily Progress he’s excited about the announcement and expects Sanders will bring stability to the city.

Before coming to Charlottesville, Sanders spent 22 years in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he served 18 years as the executive director of Mid City Redevelopment Alliance, a nonprofit group that aims to advance economic progress and community prosperity.

Bellamy knew him then, and he said Sanders’ former colleagues, including the current mayor of Baton Rouge, spoke very highly of him.

“He’s incredibly attentive, very responsive, very thorough and very much a thinker,” Bellamy said. “He never makes hasty decisions; he never allows for persons to rattle him.”

At the microphone, Sanders expressed to the crowd a desire to make government boring again.

“I think we have successfully brought back boring government,” he said. “It is my charge to keep it here, keep it stable and keep it focused.”

All five council members told the crowd they were excited about the hire.

Council Member Michael Payne said that in his time with Sanders, he’s seen that the new city manager believes government is about service.

“And the reason the boring nuts and bolts stuff matters so much is that an effective government could be the difference between someone who’s homeless having a place to live or not,” Payne said. “I can stand here and honestly say that I’ve never felt more optimistic about the future of city government.”

Quinton Harrell shared a similar sentiment. The Charlottesville resident chose to attend the announcement to listen to what the new city manager had to say.

“I have a good feeling about Charlottesville being on the upper tick,” Harrell told The Daily Progress, saying he was encouraged by what he heard. “I want to be in the room to understand how I can be a supportive citizen to make this a better place.”

During the press conference, Sanders was asked how citizens can help support him and City Hall.

“It really is a matter of trying your best to understand that it takes a while to turn things around,” he said, preaching positivity and patience.

“When things get messed up it really takes a long time sometimes to turn it around. Let’s be patient and let’s make sure that we can get there,” he said. “It only lasts if we really take our time and do it right.”

City Council will officially vote to name Sanders as city manager on Monday.