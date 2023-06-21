Turnout in the Democratic primary races in Charlottesville are likely to match or exceed primary turnout in gubernatorial matchups when early and day-of votes are finally tallied.

Across the Charlottesville area, about 12,000 early votes were cast for the Senate District 11 race that pitted longtime incumbent Creigh Deeds against up-and-coming Del. Sally Hudson.

The 54th and 55th House districts accounted for nearly of fourth of early votes Democrats cast in the state. In House District 54, it was a three-way race between Bellamy Brown, Katrina Callsen and Dave Norris to represent the city of Charlottesville and a sliver of Albemarle County in the lower chamber. In House District 55 Amy Laufer was pitted against Kellen Squire for the Democratic nomination to represent much of Albemarle.

Winners of the Democratic primaries in Senate District 11 and both House districts are widely predicted to win in November, considering the area is a Democratic stronghold and has been for years.

Across the state, Democrats have submitted nearly four times as many early votes in both House and Senate races — roughly 94,000 in House of Delegates races and 45,000 in Senate races — than Republicans, who have cast roughly 23,000 in House races and 23,000 in Senate races.

The Virginia Public Access Project published early vote totals for both the state Senate the House of Delegates up until Tuesday’s primary.

In Charlottesville, in-person voting on the day of the primary is close to equal with early voting, which bucks statewide trends. In recent off-year elections in the commonwealth, early voting has grown in popularity.

“There will be about 3,700 to 3,800 early in-person and absentee ballots and that number is surprisingly equal to the number of election day voters,” Jim Nix, a member of the electoral board, told The Daily Progress on Tuesday.

This election year marks a new turn in Virginia politics. Incumbents have been stripped of their old districts drawn by politicians for new boundaries drawn from scratch by order of the state Supreme Court.

Already, the state has seen more than two dozen retirements and new competitive primaries that pit old allies against one another.

In all likelihood, the surge in turnout when a candidate for governor is not on the ballot is driven by the high-profile nature of the Deeds versus Hudson race which has garnered national media attention.

“People go to vote for big elections, but local elections are just as, if not more, important,” voter Walker Catoltt told The Daily Progress. “The race I am most interested in is Deeds versus Hudson.”

On primary day, Charlottesville High School pulled in the most in-person voters. As of 5 p.m., the new polling location had roughly 600 in-person voters.

Even though vote tallies were on track to fall below the turnout from 2021 which saw 10,380 of the city’s roughly 30,000 voting population come to vote, some candidates expected the number to eclipse 2021 turnout.

Callsen said she expected that turnout would be anywhere between 12,000 to 14,000 voters because of the high-profile nature of the Deeds-Hudson race. It is important to note that Callsen has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for her state house race as well.

“With the amount of money these people have spent on Creigh Deeds and Sally Hudson, I expected turnout to be a lot higher,” Callsen said. “But it is probably just going to be around 9,000 people.”

Juxtaposed to Callsen’s forecast, Charlottesville City Council candidate Natalie Oschrin said she was blown away with the turnout for in-person voting on Tuesday.

“It has been way better than I was expecting. A lot more people have shown up and may not have done all their research, and I can educate them and convince them.” Oschrin said. “Then there are some people who come by and know exactly who and why they are voting. ... It is great to help democracy.”