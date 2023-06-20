Charlottesville is set to see a number of familiar faces in the General Assembly this upcoming term.

In the immediate wake of Tuesday’s Democratic primary, Creigh Deeds has retained his grip on his Senate seat, fending off a strong candidate in Del. Sally Hudson.

In the House, locals that remember Amy Laufer from her time heading the Charlottesville School Board will have to familiarize themselves with her again. After a failed Senate run in 2019, Laufer claimed a resounding victory over Kellen Squire to represent the 55th District in the House of Delegates.

Former Charlottesville Mayor Dave Norris may have hoped his name recognition would have propelled him to represent the 54th District, but it was not enough to overcome Katrina Callsen, who raised far more money than either of her opponents and took a commanding lead over Norris and Bellamy Brown in Albemarle County.

Charlottesville will recognize Mayor Lloyd Snook and councilor Michael Payne, both of whom retained their seats on City Council. Locals will need to learn the name Natalie Oschrin, who is joining the council after running on a platform that emphasized affordable housing, public transit and making the city more walkable.

It is hard to draw any single conclusion from Tuesday’s results. Since the Roe v. Wade decision, women candidates have found much success all over the country, and that continued in both House races, where Callsen and Laufer— who are both mothers — focused on keeping abortion legal in Virginia.

But in the Senate race, it appears voters felt more comfortable with the experience Deeds promised than the change promised by Hudson, who has never before served in the upper chamber.

Here’s how each race shook out.

Senate District 11

Deeds’ long stay in the General Assembly has been extended at least four more years.

Despite Hudson’s argument that Richmond needed an injection of young leaders and new ideas, voters in District 11 opted to stick with Deeds who has served in the Senate since 2001, accumulating seniority and power throughout his long tenure.

Leaving the polls Tuesday afternoon, voter Vickie Vess told The Daily Progress that while she liked Deeds, she elected to go with Hudson.

“We need new people and a younger generation in office,” she said.

After casting her ballot for Hudson, Meredith Douglas, who liked Hudson’s progressive agenda, conceded that she had some concerns about Hudson’s lack of Senate experience.

“But we don’t know what she can do until she gets the chance,” Douglas said.

That chance will not come this upcoming term, and Deeds’ decades of experience may be the primary reason why, as many voters struggled to make a decision between two candidates they equally liked.

“Hudson makes good points but Deeds has more experience and can get bills passed,” Clare, who declined to give her last name, told The Daily Progress after voting for the senior statesman.

It is also possible, however, that Hudson’s attacks on Deeds backfired. Throughout the campaign she challenged Deeds on his gun control record, releasing what some characterized as negative ads. The message resonated with some, with one voter telling The Daily Progress that he didn’t trust Deeds to pass gun control legislation.

But Kay, who declined to give her last name, said those attacks rubbed her the wrong way.

“I didn’t like the negative bashing in the ads because they’re both Democrats. They’re on the same side,” Kay said.

With Hudson repeatedly pushing her opponent on gun control, Deeds may feel some pressure this term to take further action on the issue.

House District 54

Money isn’t everything, but it sure helps. Just ask Callsen’s campaign.

According to the most recent filings, she outraised both her opponents by over $100,000 combined. That may have helped the sitting chair of the Albemarle County School Board defeat rivals Norris and Brown, despite them perhaps having more name recognition.

Walking out of Charlottesville High School after casting her ballot, Amanda Jones conceded she’d never heard of Callsen prior to entering the voting booth.

“I felt guilty because I usually like to vote for women,” Jones said with a laugh, telling The Daily Progress she felt the 54th District race had been overshadowed by the Deeds-Hudson Senate contest.

Tom, who declined to provide his last name, voted for Norris because he recognized the former mayor.

“I felt bad because I didn’t even know Callsen’s name,” he said.

No matter. With a large war chest and a team that knocked on over 12,000 doors, Callsen beat both of her opponents by double digits.

A surprise showing in Charlottesville city proper may have cemented her win. While conventional wisdom may have expected former Charlottesville Mayor Norris to win the city, as of press time Callsen bested him in the city by five points.

What was not surprising was Callsen’s popularity in the suburbs. She beat Norris by 20 points in Albemarle County.

55th House District

When Amy Laufer’s campaign released mailers questioning emergency room nurse Kellen Squire’s commitment to reproductive rights, some speculated she’d made a misstep.

Squire and his surrogates labeled the attacks as disingenuous and claimed she’d taken his previous statements out of context. Attacking a clearly pro-abortion candidate, they believed, was a bridge too far.

Laufer disagreed. In an interview with The Daily Progress last week, she defended her campaign’s mailers.

“The statements he’s had in the past are his direct quotes from his website and multiple other documents,” she said.

If the attacks rubbed voters the wrong way, it wasn’t evident on election day. While other races were close, Laufer’s fate appeared set early in the evening. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Laufer had a 40-point lead over her opponent.

Perhaps the strategy her critics called disingenuous led to the big win. Abortion remains a huge issue in the Democratic Party, and any doubts about a candidate’s commitment to pro-abortion policies can be a death sentence for a campaign.

Squire may have learned that the hard way, as he’s lost another House race. The first was to Republican Del. Rob Bell in 2017.

City Council

Voters chose to stick with something familiar but also try a bit of something new.

Snook and Payne retained their seats on the council but will be joined by one new face.

City residents will soon become accustomed to seeing Oschrin, the council’s newest member. That is, if they haven’t become accustomed already. The newcomer received more votes than any other Council candidate on the ballot.

Standing outside the Charlottesville High School polling place with a campaign sticker on her shirt and hat, she called out to two voters who walked by after they declined her offer to see a sample ballot.

“My name is Natalie, and I’m running for City Council!” she exclaimed as they walked away.

Oschrin’s yard signs are spread across the city, and she’s been active in the community, attending county meetings and introducing herself to all who would listen.

“I feel good,” she told The Daily Progress 30 minutes before polls closed. “It’s been a fun day. I like talking to people and I think getting out early to meet voters at polls makes a difference.”

The work paid off, as she won over thousands of community members on the campaign trail. But now she’ll have to deliver policy wins to a voter base excited by her candidacy, and by the promises made along the way.