The decision is in: Charlottesville has named its new city manager.

Sam Sanders, who is currently deputy city manager for operations, was tapped to replace interim City Manager Michael Rogers at a special meeting on Wednesday.

Sanders is Charlottesville's seventh city manager in roughly five years. That does not include one candidate who accepted the position but pulled out before starting the job.

City councilors have expressed hope that Sanders will last much longer than his predecessors.

"We are confident we have our city manager of the future," Mayor Lloyd Snook said at Wednesday's special meeting at CitySpace in downtown Charlottesville.

A week ago, Rogers pulled his name from consideration for the role, though he had never formally announced his candidacy.

In a statement, Rogers said that while he enjoyed his time in Charlottesville, “personal priorities” required he return to Washington, D.C.

Rogers is an employee of the Robert Bobb Group, a Washington consulting firm that the city retained in January 2022. The group “served as an Administrator on the contract” while Rogers was physically present as city manager, according to the statement.

Council Member Michael Payne previously told The Daily Progress that the city chose to hire the Robert Bobb Group and Rogers because the government was “in a state of crisis.”

Outsourcing to a consulting group, Payne said, “was a solution to ensure we could continue basic operations.”

A city manager is crucial in Charlottesville, which has a council-manager form of government. While the council sets policies, it is the manager who is required to actually implement them.

This is a developing story.