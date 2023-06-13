For more than two years, the most important position in Charlottesville government has not been permanently filled. But that could change very soon.

After months of searching for a new city manager, City Council has narrowed its search down to three possible candidates, councilors told The Daily Progress on Tuesday.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to make a decision in the next few weeks,” said Council Member Michael Payne.

City Council is not releasing the names of the three candidates because it does not want to endanger those individual’s relationships with their current employers. Mayor Lloyd Snook has only offered clues about the candidates so far.

“Some are Black, some White, some male, some female. All come with extensive experience at or near the top of significant Virginia jurisdictions,” he told The Daily Progress. “They all have experience and come with great recommendations so I feel confident we’ll get the type of person we need.”

Filling the city manager role — and keeping it filled — will be no small feat. Charlottesville has had six interim or full-time city managers since 2018.

That long list does not include a candidate who accepted the position but pulled out before actually starting the job.

“It was an environment where the city was a place where people didn’t want to come to work and they perceived a lot of professional risk before taking on the job,” Payne said.

Former City Manager Chip Boyles alluded to that environment when he resigned from the job in October 2021, citing “public vitriol” in his resignation letter.

“Public disparagement,” from community members and former Mayor Nikuyah Walker, had begun to “negatively effect [sic] my personal health & well-being,” Boyles wrote.

After years of turmoil, councilors expressed hope that the new manager — whomever it may be — will bring permanence and longevity to the position.

Snook was unwilling to estimate when City Council will make its final selection.

“We have a lot of talking to do amongst ourselves. We want make sure we get the decision right,” he told The Daily Progress.

Snook added that City Council has had a survey commissioned to gauge the feelings of senior officials in City Hall. That survey will be among the input councilors consider to inform their ultimate choice.

Current interim City Manager Michael Rogers is an employee of the Robert Bobb Group, a Washington-based consulting firm.

That hire was made because, according to Payne, the city government was “in a state of crisis.”

“It was sort of an emergency situation, because there was no one internally in the city and no candidates who wanted to take on the job because it was too risky,” he said.

Outsourcing to a consulting group, Payne said was, “a solution to ensure we could continue basic operations.”

The city manager role is so vital because while the city council sets policies, a city manager is required to actually implement them. Council may have a vision, but it’s up to a manager to turn that vision into reality.

Executing new initiatives, running public work, holding meetings — even the most essential parts of government become difficult to deliver without a city manager.

Only three council members need to agree on a candidate in order to make the official hire, but Payne said he hopes all five members are able to reach a unanimous decision, “because it’s helpful for the city manager to have the full support of council.”

Council will be meeting privately on Friday to discuss the candidates as they draw closer to making a final decision.