A water leak on the second floor of Charlottesville City Hall has done “serious damage” to the lobby, according to soon-to-be City Manager Sam Sanders.

After being closed to the public Tuesday, a statement from the city said City Hall will reopen Wednesday morning.

But many services will be temporarily housed in other buildings on Main Street.

The treasurer's office will reopen at the Parks & Recreation office at 501 E. Main St.

"Customers and residents will be able to conduct in-person transactions such as utility bill payments, tax payments, trash decal purchases and zone parking permits at the new location," the city statement reads.

The commissioner of the revenue’s office will make use of the Downtown Transit Center on the Downtown Mall.

"Taxpayers with business tax, personal property, or state income questions may seek in-person assistance at that location," the city said.

On Tuesday afternoon, yellow caution tape surrounded the City Hall entrance, with a sign out front saying, “City Hall closed until further notice.”

The Daily Progress observed one woman outside City Hall who had not heard the building was closed. She was looking to get a sticker decal for her trash can and walked to the Parks & Rec office after learning the building was closed.

A city employee who walked by City Hall told The Daily Progress that they had only seen pictures of the damage inside.

“It’s a mess,” the employee said, adding that they had heard a rumor that due to the leak, a person standing in the lobby could look up and see the third floor of the building.

The leak forced City Council to move its meeting from chambers in City Hall to a meeting room in CitySpace on Monday night. At the end of the meeting, Sanders provided councilors more details about the damage.

“We’ll have to replace carpet and probably lost equipment as well because it was all weekend,” he said of the leak.

“Staff will be working in a remote posture for the next couple of days. But the damage is significant,” he said.

The bed of a truck outside City Hall on Tuesday afternoon was filled with what appeared to be ceiling tiles and other materials ruined by the leak.

Because the leak was potable water, Sanders said there were no concerns of contamination.