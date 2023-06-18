It's been eight months since City Council approved Charlottesville’s collective bargaining ordinance, and city employees are well on their way to their first union contracts. The fire department, police department and Charlottesville Area Transit unions were all certified in the past two weeks, and the Charlottesville School Board voted unanimously this past March to approve a collective bargaining resolution that covers all Charlottesville City Schools staff.

According to city council members, the resources — specifically the budget line items needed for union negotiations — were already accounted for in the city’s budget. And further expenditures, expected to come alongside unions bargaining for increased wages and benefits, are a “deferred investment in our employees,” City Council Member Michael Payne told The Daily Progress.

The city reallocated $625,000 in unused funds from 2020 in order to cover the administrative costs of the new collective bargaining system, according to Krisy Hammill, director of budget and performance measurement for the city. Those funds will be used to implement and manage the new unions, including “contractual and consulting expenses.”

As the city heads into budget discussions for the next fiscal year, the unions’ contracts will affect what the budget will look like. “We’ll just have to consciously plan for that,” Payne said.

Hammill said discussions to establish a budget aim to “live within our means.” The city doesn’t plan for a tax increase, although the final decision rests with City Council.

The main issue recently unionized CAT members hope to address is pay scale over time, according to CAT operator Matthew Ray. Starting pay was recently raised to $21 an hour, and CAT employees with at least a year of service received a 12% pay increase. Still, Ray only makes $22.05 an hour, and he’s been a CAT employee for almost 10 years.

“My 10 year’s experience is worth a dollar and a nickel,” Ray told The Daily Progress. Ray said he hopes to address wages and pay scale alongside other structural issues, days off on holidays and overall employee engagement with management.

Unionization may also help to address the bus driver shortage, and allow CAT employees to achieve competitive wages as the high cost of living only gets higher, said Payne.

According to John Ertl, a collective bargaining administrator for the Amalgamated Transit Union, it would cost Charlottesville much less to increase wages than to hire and train new employees.

“Transit’s an essential, core public service,” Ertl told The Daily Progress. “It's an investment. You got to pay for it, but it's worth it. It's definitely worth it to have a walkable community.”

Benefits, pay and “wellness” are the “big ticket items” for the police department’s union in Charlottesville, part of the Central Virginia chapter of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, according to chapter President Michael Wells. “Wellness” refers to employee retention and “taking care of cops,” who may encounter traumatizing incidents on the job, he said.

“There’s a lot of anxiety about it for sure,” Wells said. “It’s going to cost taxpayers money, and they’re going to say, ‘Here we go, paying more money to the police.’”

But ultimately, it costs more to lose talent to the private sector and federal agencies, Wells said. “I think when it's done right, it can benefit both employer and employee.”

The fire department’s union, a local chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters, identified salary adjustments as its “number one goal,” according to chapter President Jay Dorsey.

“All we are looking for is to be paid a fair wage that reflects the dangers our members face every day protecting the citizens, students and tourists of this magnificent city,” Dorsey wrote in an email to The Daily Progress. The union hopes to secure salary increases by the end of the year in advance of a formal contract, when they hope to also solidify benefits in a formal space.

As far as what negotiations will look like, the budget will be a “determining factor” for what the city can grant, said labor relations manager James Morani, who will represent management in the upcoming negotiations and help administer contracts.

“Any local government has to be conscious of budgetary parameters, regardless of whether it's negotiating union contracts or a budget for capital improvements,” Morani said. “That’s certainly a guide that we have to follow.”

Per Virginia law, Charlottesville’s public employees do not have the right to strike, Mayor Lloyd Snook told The Daily Progress.

Typically, if no agreement is reached by a certain date, a decision would go to arbitration, in which a neutral third party determines the outcome, Ertl said. But according to Charlottesville’s ordinance, City Council has the final prerogative to side with the union.

That’s “not ideal,” Ertl said. Although the union would favor arbitration, Ertl said he thinks the City Council is “very fair,” and trusts council members to make the right call.

Dorsey also spoke highly of the city’s efforts instituting the labor relations system. “The city has been more than accommodating,” he said.

“In general, I am fine with employee unions,” Snook wrote in an email. “Unions give employees a right to be heard on working conditions, and I hope that the result will be an improvement in employee morale.”

Budgetary parameters will also guide negotiations between the school board and the Charlottesville Education Association, the union that includes teachers and school support staff, according to School Board member Lisa Torres. The board voted to allow collective bargaining in March and hopes to reach agreements before budget season at the end of the year.

Although negotiations will depend on what the union brings forward as their priorities, Torres told The Daily Progress that the School Board has always prioritized teacher and staff salaries.

“Teacher salaries are always number one from our perspective,” Torres said. “But there’s a cap.”

The schools are funded mostly by City Council, receiving smaller amounts of funding from state and federal entities. To determine a budget, the superintendent works with both the School Board and City Council to establish priorities and appropriate funding.

“We may have to go back to the table to have further discussions if the funding is not there,” Torres said. “That was part of the discussion from the get-go.”

The city’s teacher union is allowed to choose two topics to negotiate from a list including wages, benefits, discipline procedures and health and safety conditions. For now, those priorities are being kept “close to our chest,” said union President Shannon Gillikin. But she said she is particularly excited for stronger contracts for education support professionals including assistants, nutrition workers and custodians.

“Teachers’ working conditions are students' learning conditions,” Gillikin told The Daily Progress. “Taxpayers’ taxes support our schools, and by having collective bargaining, we’re actually going to make sure that that money is well spent in the right places.”