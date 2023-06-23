One month after some board members pushed back on a proposal to freshen a century-old advertisement for Coca-Cola, the Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review has unanimously approved a plan to preserve an entire wall of "ghost signs" at an edge of the city's Downtown Mall.

"It's really exciting," said board member Cheri Lewis shortly before the June 21 vote. "What's exciting about this is that it's not just a Coca-Cola sign which was the original project, but the rest of the murals that tell a history about the building, which is amazing."

With the permission of the building owner, the mural revival project was launched by a group of business boosters called Friends of Cville Downtown and targets the brick side of 122 E. Main St., which now houses Oyster House Antiques. Initially, the project would have freshened only the largest Coca-Cola sign, a now barely legible bill over Third Street Southeast.

"We mistakenly thought that less would be easier for you to say yes to," said presenter Michael Caplin. "But as everybody discussed it, it became apparent that it actually undid the whole purpose."

These ads are vintage public art, said Caplin, who co-chairs the Friends group.

"They amplify the authenticity of our historic district," said Caplin. "They provide a window into yesterday, who we were, how we lived and how our downtown looked over the past hundred years."

Friends group member Susan Krischel told the Board of Architectural Review that the project would bolster the Downtown Mall, a pedestrian-centric park recently named to the Virginia Historic Landmarks Register.

"This corridor is the most important entry onto the Downtown Mall given its proximity to the Water Street Parking Garage and to the outdoor parking lots," said Krischel. "And right now when you walk up that corridor, you see an unfinished hotel on one side and a dilapidated, rundown large wall on the other side."

The city's preservation planning report on the project asserts that there are actually three painted Coca-Cola signs on the wall plus touts for Sloan’s Liniment and Owl Cigars, the latter prompting someone in the meeting to call out, "Hoo, hoo."

The report also noted a faded sign for T.J. Willis & Company, a grocer in the building from 1897 to 1912, as well as vestiges of a sign for Pence and Sterling, a drug store operating there from circa 1912 into the 1940s.

"We believe that there's actually a responsibility to preserve these unique and fragile historic assets," said Caplin.

In contrast to the proposal discussed at May's BAR meeting, which would have highlighted only the largest Coca-Cola sign, Caplin showed the BAR a rendering in which all these signs would gain more visibility, although he said the artist would attempt to let newer signs prevail over older ones, just as they did when they were contemporary commercial appeals.

"Please grant us permission to save these before they're lost," said Caplin.

Tom Chapman, the executive director of the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, also favored reviving the muralled wall.

"Rehabilitating it will bring it to life," said Chapman, "and also preserve it for future generations."

Chapman went on to plug the chosen Asheville, North Carolina-based mural artist, Scott Allred of Brushcan Murals and Sign, for winning acclaim from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

"I know that the trust's approval of anything does not come lightly or easily," said Chapman.

Allred was thrilled, Caplin said, by the prospect of preserving more than Coca-Cola, something Allred confirmed in a post-meeting interview with The Daily Progress by telephone.

"They're just beautiful the way they are," Allred told The Daily Progress. "That's why I developed this technique I use to make them look like I was never there."

Allred said that such murals came about from a traveling mural man who would offer to paint the store name if he could also paint an ad for a consumer good.

"The store owner would get a free sign for letting him advertise a national product," said Allred. "It helps lock in the history of what was originally there. That's my favorite thing about it."

Allred said his work will occur over a span of about two weeks in late August, and Caplin told The Daily Progress that Allred's $32,000 fee will be covered by Charlotte-based Coca-Cola Consolidated, the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States.

"Art wherever you find it needs a patron," said Caplin.