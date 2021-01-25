Gordonsville single-stream recycling site opening Feb. 1

GORDONSVILLE — The town of Gordonsville has announced the new recycling center behind China Restaurant in the Gordonsville Plaza shopping center will open Feb. 1.
The site will be part Orange County’s single-stream recycling program.
Area residents may bring their recyclable materials — including aluminum cans and foil, glass bottles (all colors), newspapers, catalogs, junk mail, cardboard and plastic containers (1-7) — all together for single-stream recycling at this location.
Container lids must be removed, cardboard must be flattened and containers must be emptied and rinsed. More information about the items that are accepted at the site is posted on each bin and is also available at townofgordonsville.org.
“Mayor Coiner and the members of the Gordonsville Town Council are very excited to bring recycling to Gordonsville citizens, and the town appreciates Orange County working with us to make recycling a reality for our community through their single-stream program,” Town Manager Debbie Kendall said. “I want to thank Gordonsville Public Works Director Vincent Seal and the crew of the public works department for all their hard work in getting the site ready for use.”
The site will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and collection bins will be emptied once a week by the county’s recycling vendor. To help keep the site clean and to protect those who use it, the property will be surveilled by the town.
“The site is not a trash collection site, and dumping of non-recyclable material will not be permitted,” Kendall noted. “We appreciate everyone’s effort to help us keep the recycling center clean so it can be available to serve our community for a long time to come.”
For more information, visit townofgordonsville.org or call Town Hall at (540) 832-2233.