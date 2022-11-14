GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial.

Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.

Madeline Perdue, a spokesperson for the online crowdfunding platform, confirmed that the fundraiser had been verified to ensure donations would go to Davis Jr.’s family.

Heather Mitchell, who identified herself as a friend of the family, started the fundraiser.

“He was a rising star (both on and off the field) and the world was seeing what we all had known for a long time, that he was a talented one-of-a-kind kid,” Mitchell wrote of Davis.

Mitchell set the fundraiser’s goal at $25,000. By 3 p.m., people had donated more than $30,000 within eight hours of the fundraiser being posted. It has amassed 473 donations. At 3:28, fundraisers raised the goal to $35,000.

“On behalf of the McFadden family, sending prayers and condolences,” a commenter using the name Sadena McFadden wrote.

“Praying for [your] family Fallom. May Jesus continue to hold you closely,” wrote DeDe Ethridge.

This story will continue to be updated as more fundraisers for victims and their families are verified.