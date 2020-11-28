Giving Tuesday donations to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank will be matched

Donations to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank made on Giving Tuesday will be doubled.

Partnering with Kroger, gifts made at brafb.org will be matched dollar for dollar by the grocery store chain, up to the first $30,000, through its Zero Hunger, Zero Waste initiative, according to a news release from the food bank.

Donors who support BRAFB's work on Giving Tuesday this year can help provide eight meals for every dollar they give, according to the release. Last year, the food bank received enough funds on Giving Tuesday to provide 273,500 meals for those in need. This year, they hope to secure enough money to provide approximately 360,000 meals.

Giving Tuesday is an annual event centered around community generosity, following consumerism-centric Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Per the release, about 24,000 more people visit the BRAFB's partner pantries and program sites on average each month and the food bank has purchased 4 million pounds of food since mid-March, compared with approximately 1 million pounds of food purchased in the same period in 2019.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is the largest organization alleviating hunger in Western and Central Virginia. Headquartered in Verona, the food bank serves 25 counties and nine cities through distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester and Verona.