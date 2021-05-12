Gas shortage continuing to have local impact

“People are calling me and asking me: Is it safe to travel to the beach? And I’m saying, no, I don’t think it’s safe,” he said. “I think there’s a great chance you’ll get stranded and the resource is so precious at this moment that I think that kind of travel is ill advised.”

Sutton said Tiger Fuel’s focus is on supplying product to first responders and those delivering food. The company sent all of its employees home who could work from home so that they weren’t burning fuel unnecessarily.

“We don’t want people wasting a resource commuting if they don’t have to,” he said. “I think it is serious enough that we all need to change our behaviors until this thing smooths out a little bit.”

Wawa, a convenience store and gas station, will open two locations in Albemarle County at 8 a.m. Thursday. Adam Schall, Wawa’s senior director of store operations, said the locations on Pantops and on U.S. 29 have fuel in the ground, and they will do their best to stay in stock.